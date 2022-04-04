DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

Set to decide on deputy speaker's ruling today, SC adjourns hearing till tomorrow

Dawn.comPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 04:49pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File

The Supreme Court adjourned on Monday its hearing on the legality of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi on the prime minister's advice till 12pm on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial had earlier in the day said the court would issue a "reasonable order" today on the issue.

His remarks had come as a larger bench of the Supreme Court – comprising the CJP, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail — took up the matter.

During the proceedings, Justice Ahsan noted that there were violations in the proceedings of the no-trust resolution.

Justice Bandial observed that a debate before voting on the no-confidence motion had been clearly mentioned in the law but didn't take place.

Meanwhile, Justice Akhtar expressed dubiousness over the deputy speaker's constitutional authority to pass such a ruling.

In my opinion, he said, only the speaker had the right to pass the ruling. "The deputy speaker chairs the session on the non-availability of the speaker."

On the other hand, the CJP also observed that the deputy speaker's ruling mentioned the meeting of the parliamentary committee for security. "The opposition deliberately didn't attend the meeting," he said.

Farooq H. Naek, who was representing the joint opposition, pleaded the court to issue a verdict on the matter today, pointing out to the bench that the president had already asked for names to appoint as caretaker prime minister.

But Justice Ahsan said it was impossible to pass the verdict today, adding that the apex court's decision will have far reaching outcomes. "We respect the opinions of political parties."

"We can't pass a decision in the air," Justice Bandial said, adjourning the hearing till 12pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, Naek had urged the CJP to form a full court bench to hear the matter, saying that the case concerned complex matters of the law and therefore all judges of the apex court should sit on the bench.

The CJP, however, asked Naek if he had objections to any judge on the five-member bench. "If there is a lack of confidence in any of the judges, the bench will rise," Justice Bandial said. To this, Naek said he had full confidence in all judges on the bench.

Justice Bandial said forming a full court bench would impede proceedings of other cases.

When PTI's counsel Babar Awan took the rostrum, the chief justice said that he wanted to hear the petitioners first. "If you want to give a statement, you can," Justice Bandial told Awan, who informed the court that the party was ready for the next election.

"The court will only review the speaker's ruling, not political statements," the chief justice remarked, reiterating that the court would give a "reasonable decision".

Naek told the court that the requisition notice for the NA session and no-confidence motion were submitted on March 8. "The speaker was bound to convene the session within 14 days but the meeting was called on March 27," he said.

However, Justice Mandokhail pointed out that the case did not concern when the NA session was summoned while Justice Akhtar said that the speaker had provided reasons for the delay. "You can argue whether the reasons provided were correct or incorrect," Justice Akhtar told Naek.

Suo motu notice

Yesterday, CJP Bandial had taken suo motu notice of the situation and formed a three-member bench headed by CJP Bandial, and including Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, to take up the matter. Today, a larger bench of the apex court is hearing the case.

After a brief hearing on Sunday, a written order was issued which said the court would like to "examine whether such an action (dismissal of the no-trust motion on the basis of Article 5) is protected by the ouster (removal from the court's jurisdiction) contained in Article 69 of the Constitution."

Article 69 of the Constitution essentially restricts the court's jurisdiction to exercise authority on a member or officer of parliament with respect to the functions of regulating parliamentary proceedings or conducting business.

"No officer or member of Majlis-i-Shoora (parliament) in whom powers are vested by or under the Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business, or for maintaining order in Majlis-i-Shoora, shall be subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers," clause two of the Article reads.

The court also ordered all state functionaries and authorities — as well as political parties — to refrain from taking any advantage of the current situation and stay strictly within the confines of the Constitution.

The court had also directed the interior and defence secretaries to brief it on the law and order situation.

Read: Army has nothing to do with the political process, says DG ISPR

President Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and all political parties have been made respondents in the case.

The apex court rejected a request to suspend the deputy speaker's ruling and issued a notice to Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Khalid Jawed Khan to discuss the "constitutionality of the [deputy speaker's] decision" to dismiss the no-trust motion on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Article 5 obliges every citizen to be obedient to the Constitution and law and says that "loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen".

In its written order, the court further observed that "prima facie, there is neither a finding recorded in the matter nor was a hearing granted to the affected party" as far as the deputy speaker's ruling is concerned.

However, the deputy speaker, in his detailed four-page ruling issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday evening, declared a “foreign state was interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan was its primary target”.

Suri said he could not give details about the foreign intentions and its links to the no-confidence motion, but they could be provided in an in-camera session. The deputy speaker also based his ruling on the recent meetings of the National Security Committee, federal cabinet and Parliamentary Committee on National Security that were briefed on the ‘threat’.

A joint petition, filed by the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F through Farooq H. Naek, Azam Nazir Tarar and Kamran Murtaza, has also requested the apex court to declare the ruling of the deputy speaker, as well as the advice of the prime minister to the president to dissolve the National Assembly and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly as illegal and unconstitutional.

Dismissal of no-trust motion

The weeks-long political turmoil in the country reached its climax Sunday after the NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri prorogued a much-awaited session of the lower house of parliament without allowing voting on a no-trust motion against PM Imran.

Suri, who was chairing the session, dismissed the motion in a shock move, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.

At the outset of the session, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI's) Fawad Chaudhry took the floor and referred to the clause, reiterating the premier's earlier claims that a foreign conspiracy was behind the move to oust the government.

"On March 7, our official ambassador was invited to a meeting attended by the representatives of other countries. The meeting was told that a motion against PM Imran was being presented," he said, noting that this occurred a day before the opposition formally filed the no-trust move.

"We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent on the success of the no-confidence motion. We were told that if the motion fails, then Pakistan's path would be very difficult. This is an operation for a regime change by a foreign government," he alleged.

The minister questioned how this could be allowed and called on the deputy speaker to decide the constitutionality of the no-trust move.

At that, Suri noted that the motion was presented on March 8 and should be according to the law and the Constitution. "No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy," he said, adding that the points raised by the minister were "valid".

He dismissed the motion, ruling that it was "contradictory" to the law, the Constitution and the rules.

Angered by the NA proceedings, opposition parties decided to hold their own meeting in the lower house of parliament with PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq sitting on the speaker's seat.

They conducted their own proceedings with 195 lawmakers voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, according to PPP's Sherry Rehman.

Dissolution of NA

Within minutes after the NA sitting, PM Imran, in an address to the nation, said he had advised the president to "dissolve assemblies".

He also congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had "rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy".

The premier further said he had written to the president with advice to dissolve the assemblies, adding that the democrats should go to the public and elections should be held so the people could decide who they wanted in power.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he added.

Subsequently, President Alvi dissolved the NA under Article 58 of the Constitution.

Later in the evening, the Cabinet Division issued a notification, declaring that Imran Khan ceased to hold the prime minister’s office with immediate effect. “Consequent upon dissolution of the National Assembly by the president of Pakistan, in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan… Mr Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi ceases to hold the office of prime minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” it read.

However, later, the president issued a notification allowing him to continue as the prime minister:

"Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (57)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
gumnam
Apr 04, 2022 12:06pm
all questions but only single answer Article 69.
Reply Recommend 0
Arrogantman
Apr 04, 2022 12:08pm
Supreme court should immediate undo the unconstitutional act else contribute in establishing a lawless state.
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Apr 04, 2022 12:08pm
In no democratic country supreme Court take suomoto on everything, who'll put check on CJP?
Reply Recommend 0
gumnam
Apr 04, 2022 12:08pm
Supreme court should go after all foreign hands their elements and the foreign funded mna mpa tht are involved in illegally removal of the Prime minister of Pakistan. Should we run Pakistan from the Uk, the US. therefore all mnas mpas dual national must be remove from Pakistani parliaments.
Reply Recommend 0
slowtrack
Apr 04, 2022 12:09pm
IK OUT
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 04, 2022 12:12pm
There is no other choice but free and fair elections. The only way to come out of crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad R. Shahid
Apr 04, 2022 12:15pm
Why not a full bench?
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Apr 04, 2022 12:17pm
Based on the sequence of events leading to no confidence motion, the unconstitutionality of the motion / resolution is evident prima facie. Constitutionality of speaker's ruling is therefore already established beyond reasonable doubt. Court will dispose of this case under article 69 I think.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 04, 2022 12:20pm
The Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri after short speech of Fawad Chaudhry and referring to Article 5 which is read as: Loyalty to State and obedience to Constitution and law: 1 Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen. This particular Article does not specifically refer to foreign intervention or regime change, therefore, action taken by Deputy Speaker was illegal, unconstitutional and ultra virus, therefore, the ruling of Deputy Speaker should be declared as void.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Apr 04, 2022 12:22pm
horse trading and foreign conspiracy against the state is all legal?
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 04, 2022 12:23pm
@Ahmad R. Shahid, The Depp state!
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Apr 04, 2022 12:24pm
Most of these judges are pro-Faiz, which means Imran is safe.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Apr 04, 2022 12:25pm
Justice Qazi Faez Isa ?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Apr 04, 2022 12:28pm
article 69 tell the whole story. Period
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 04, 2022 12:28pm
SC should not interfere with the proceeding of the Parliament!
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Apr 04, 2022 12:29pm
Why not a full SC bench?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 04, 2022 12:30pm
We are with PM IK. Speaker did the right thing without violating anything legal.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 04, 2022 12:30pm
In the the end will of people will matter.
Reply Recommend 0
ashraf
Apr 04, 2022 12:31pm
@Ahmad R. Shahid, just to prolong the chaos and commotion and confusion
Reply Recommend 0
John
Apr 04, 2022 12:31pm
So urgency..why not urgency on horse trading or foreign conspiracy.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Apr 04, 2022 12:42pm
Whatever opposition did was right?
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 04, 2022 12:42pm
@Syed A. Mateen, you wrote a book !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Apr 04, 2022 12:43pm
First Judges are Pakistani citizens and humans . They also see and listen . Stop feeding them and let them decide .
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Apr 04, 2022 12:46pm
Just throw out the application and let new elections come
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 04, 2022 12:50pm
Article 69 of the constitution specifically states that no courts will be allowed to interfere or contradict any ruling in parliament. Violating rule 69 will mean violation of the constitution and a case can be filed against those violating it.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAk
Apr 04, 2022 12:50pm
Threat letter was endorsed by everyone including the public.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 04, 2022 12:51pm
@Arrogantman, It is already lawless state when folk on bail are siting in the NA -
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 04, 2022 12:52pm
@slowtrack, IK OUT And Opposition futurre finished. Branded agents of a certain foreign country. End of political life.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Apr 04, 2022 12:54pm
There has been a severe abrogation of the constitution and this is the test case for supreme court. It's all about the supremacy of the constitution of Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad !
Reply Recommend 0
Tan Zar
Apr 04, 2022 12:54pm
OPP is not lilly white - horse trading - bribe. PPP - Jokhio murder - Best solution - dissolved All assemblies - ban Entire assemblies member for life ever to run for govt. office. call new elections. Services chief service never to be extended. never to meet politicians of domestic or international. never to issue political statements. single term for All - MPA; MNA; PM - CM - President - High courts - Supreme court. Candidate contest election on single seat in Pk.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 04, 2022 12:58pm
@Arrogantman, Why be afraid of elections? Calling elections is NOT an "unconstitutional act".
Reply Recommend 0
kashif Mahmood
Apr 04, 2022 01:14pm
Courts dont have authority to over rule parliamant affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 04, 2022 01:22pm
@Ahmad R. Shahid, why a full bench
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 04, 2022 01:22pm
Taking notice of this but not the horseytrading? Loyalty to the state should also include judges and generals.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Apr 04, 2022 01:23pm
@Syed A. Mateen, ultra virus? Bhai use Kaspersky
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 04, 2022 01:25pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
sajid hasan
Apr 04, 2022 01:31pm
@slowtrack, sleeping he is already out.
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Apr 04, 2022 01:47pm
A single Yorker Hits all 3 stumps, well done Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Democracy First
Apr 04, 2022 02:02pm
Imran is a big bully he has tore up the rule book.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 04, 2022 02:05pm
No Suo moto from SC on horse trading and foreign conspiracy. Why now?
Reply Recommend 0
Democracy First
Apr 04, 2022 02:09pm
Imran and his loyalists have plunged the nation into an existential crisis. Pakistan stands morally broken.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 04, 2022 02:17pm
@kashif Mahmood, What if parliament goes beyond the constitution?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid Mughal
Apr 04, 2022 02:25pm
Please issue order as per Constitute of Pakistan, not reasonable order
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 04, 2022 02:26pm
Have you ever supreme acting that fast What will it take for supreme court to deliver justice to punish money launders corrupt crook criminal kickback Mafia cases sitting in courts for years
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 04, 2022 02:35pm
reasonable order meaning something for everybody?!!
Reply Recommend 0
sal
Apr 04, 2022 02:36pm
Why did CJP not take notice of horse trading?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth will Always prevail
Apr 04, 2022 02:36pm
Before given its decision supreme court must listen to Pakistan security council that reviewed letter and concluded it is the threat to Pakistan sovereignty
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 04, 2022 02:41pm
@Arrogantman, opposition wanted elections - they got it so why cry???
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 04, 2022 02:59pm
@slowtrack, He will be in. Deep in. Just wait.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Apr 04, 2022 03:01pm
@Arrogantman, court has no jurisdiction in the matter
Reply Recommend 0
IMRAN AHMED NOORANI
Apr 04, 2022 03:03pm
There is question of my Rights as citizen of Pakistan. My constitution has been violated by the people who took oath on it and occupied powerful positions on my taxes. My rights have been violated.Why i shall be paying earlier for new elections as i can still pass one more year with same assembly. Nobody has right to decide my own choice. i strongly roar that opposition shall be given its due right and government shall be hold responsible for all this mess.Article 6 shall be invoked immediately
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 04, 2022 03:03pm
@slowtrack, no, IK back in with more seats…
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Apr 04, 2022 03:04pm
@Ahmad R. Shahid, waste more time…
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 04, 2022 03:04pm
Counter the horse trading and traitors .. regime change attempt is a reality..
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 04, 2022 03:08pm
Article 69 prevail. The Speaker ruling/ order/ decision cannot be challenged in “ any’ court. That’s it.
Reply Recommend 0
Nazir Husain
Apr 04, 2022 03:11pm
@Saeed, Things may go “out of control ”. Everyone wants to be the boss with no checks.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 04, 2022 03:12pm
Please check Khalsa Raj in the country which is being promoted by the current day ruler.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Apr 04, 2022 03:41pm
Reasonable always means middle of the road ...
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Apr 04, 2022 03:42pm
Another Surprise?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...