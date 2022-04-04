DAWN.COM Logo

Imran to continue as prime minister till appointment of caretaker premier

Dawn.comPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 11:17am
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a gathering in this file photo. — Photo courtesy: Facebook
Imran Khan will continue to serve as the prime minister of Pakistan till the appointment of a caretaker premier under Article 224-A(4) of the Constitution, according to a notification issued by President Dr Arif Alvi 's office.

Article 224(A) deals with the procedure of the appointment of the caretaker prime minister in case the leader of the house and leader of the opposition do not agree on the name of a caretaker prime minister, while 224(A) says:

"The incumbent Prime Minister and the incumbent Chief Minister shall continue to hold office till appointment of the care-taker Prime Minister and the care-taker Chief Minister, as the case may be."

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Secretariat had issued a notification stating that Imran Khan had "ceased to hold the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with immediate effect".

However, under Article 94 of the Constitution, the president "may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister".

These development came after the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri disallowed the no-trust vote against PM Imran by ruling it to be part of a "foreign conspiracy" and in violation of Article 5 of the Constitution, which demands loyalty to the state.

As the opposition reeled in the face of the government's move, PM Imran appeared on television moments later to announce that he had advised the president to dissolve the NA and called on the country's citizens to prepare for fresh elections.

Read: Imran Khan’s latest move is a further demonstration of his contempt for parliament and the democratic process

Shortly after, the president dissolved the lower house of Parliament under Article 58 of the Constitution, which says:

"The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised."

No Confidence
Pakistan

Comments (17)
Guest
Apr 04, 2022 11:19am
End this farce of democracy once and for all.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Apr 04, 2022 11:21am
Biggest loser of politics anywhere IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 04, 2022 11:23am
Today is certainly last day for both of you
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
Apr 04, 2022 11:24am
Imran is hungry for power.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
Apr 04, 2022 11:29am
He’s unacceptable to the nation now! Must be kicked out..
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Apr 04, 2022 11:29am
Indians as usual writting negative and recommending against Imran Khan to misguide but it will fail.Imran Khan will become PM of Pakistan again and we will rise and become a prosper nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 04, 2022 11:30am
This is the constitutional requirement. He is still the PM with limited powers and without any house which he made after 22 years of long struggle, but demolish the same house to construct a new house after calling for fresh elections in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
imran_m
Apr 04, 2022 11:31am
Another smart move.
Reply Recommend 0
QAMAR SADIQ
Apr 04, 2022 11:31am
Constitutional process be like "RIP"...
Reply Recommend 0
attiq
Apr 04, 2022 11:32am
I remember when we were kids, one privileged kid used to run away with the stumps and bat (which he owned) whenever he used to get out or his team was about to lose. He was also called as skipper amongst us. Seems nothing changed.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah G
Apr 04, 2022 11:33am
@Abid, Nawaz and Zardari are only for public service!
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
Apr 04, 2022 11:38am
Stumped out and still wants to play. Shameful act IK.
Reply Recommend 0
zaya
Apr 04, 2022 11:38am
Imran Khan Zindabad, Pakistan Payindabaad; bless both, no choice but given, be grateful.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 04, 2022 11:43am
Imran Khan has emerged as a great leader. He has exposed corrupt politicians to the core.
Reply Recommend 0
gumnam
Apr 04, 2022 11:47am
this is a good news
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 04, 2022 11:52am
IK is the run away person with the stumps and bat whenever he is thrown out of the team or his team loses. He was also called as skipper amongst us. Seems nothing changed.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Apr 04, 2022 11:56am
U Turn again?
Reply Recommend 0

