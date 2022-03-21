Hamza Shehbaz oversees long march arrangements in Lahore

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz chaired separate meetings of various wings of the PML-N on Sunday to mobilize mass support for the long march opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement planned to take out on March 24.

In the first meeting, office-bearers of PML-N youth, labour, lawyers and culture wings discussed mass mobilization, logistics and other issues for the long march.

The minorities’ wing of the party led by Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Kamran Bhatti also held a meeting with Mr Shehbaz, who directed that the minorities should also fully participate in the long march.

Hamza and Maryam Nawaz are likely to lead the march on Islamabad from Lahore on March 24.

PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari held a meeting of district information secretaries to brief them on the strategy for the long march coverage in print, electronic and social media.

They were also told where participants from each district would join the main long march caravan.

The district secretaries were asked to send information about the marches to be taken out simultaneously in each district on March 24 to the central pool also.

'Mehengai Mukao March'

The PML-N has named the long march as the Eliminate Price-Hike (mehengai mukao) March.

PML-N Punjab general secretary Sardar Awais Leghari said at a presser here on Sunday that none would be able to block the mehengai mukao march.

He alleged that some people in the ruling party were plotting for a clash with the opposition, but the PML-N would thwart the plan.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022