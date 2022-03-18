Rs1m fine imposed on lawyer for vilifying LHC chief justice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs1 million on a lawyer for filing allegations against Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti in a petition challenging a decision of a special court of anti-corruption.

Petitioner Advocate Ajmal Mahmood alleged the chief justice used his office to manoeuvre proceedings before the anti-corruption court in a case against women officials of the Punjab Women Development Department.

The lawyer was present in court as Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar took up the petition. The judge took exception to the contents of the petition and reprimanded the lawyer for levelling frivolous allegations against the CJ.

Justice Dogar dismissed the petition and also imposed a fine of Rs1m on the lawyer. The lawyer will undergo a sentence of three months if he fails to deposit the fine amount.

