DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2022

Pakistan 148 all out in reply to Australia's 556-9 declared in Karachi Test

ReutersPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 04:51pm
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
Australia's players celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Azhar Ali (L) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
Australia's players celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Azhar Ali (L) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (R) during the third day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (R) during the third day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP

Pakistan were all out for 148 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 556-9 declared on day three of the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Skipper Babar Azam's 36 was the highest score for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australia bowlers, claiming 3-29.

Australia, after declaring their first innings, reduced Pakistan to 100 for seven at tea to seize control of the second Test. Australian skipper Pat Cummins smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 34 off 36 balls against a jaded Pakistan attack on a slow track.

Pakistan had reasons to feel let down by their in-form openers who showed poor judgment to depart either side of the lunch break.

Abdullah Shafique made 13 before chasing a non-existent single only to be run out.

Imam, who smashed twin hundreds in the drawn series opener in Rawalpindi, paid the price for his needless aggression in the first over after the lunch break.

The bespectacled left-hander stepped out against Nathan Lyon only to chip a head-high catch to Cummins at mid-on to depart for 20.

Starc then claimed two in two to rock Pakistan.

The left-arm quick lured Azhar Ali (14) into driving a full and wide delivery and Cameron Green grabbed the edge at second slip.

Starc followed it with a searing yorker to trap Fawad Alam lbw for a duck.

Mohammad Rizwan somehow denied Starc a hat-trick but looked pretty much a sitting duck during his 13-ball stay.

Dropped in the slip by Steve Smith off Cummins, Rizwan got another life in the very next ball when an lbw decision against him was overturned.

It did not really matter though as Cummins returned to dismiss Rizwan caught behind in his next over.

Starc owed his third wicket to Alex Carey who was convinced he had taken a catch from Sajid Khan even though the bowler himself was not sure and the umpire did not think so either.

Carey convinced Cummins to review the original not-out decision and Sajid had to go after replays confirmed an edge.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour on security reasons.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed Hasni
Mar 14, 2022 02:15pm
UlHaq is alleged to fix the Pitch at Pindi stadium last week by ICC.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Mar 14, 2022 02:37pm
At least make a good wicket. Cricket should be enjoyed as a sport,every time you don’t have to win.
Reply Recommend 0
Wuhan vrs
Mar 14, 2022 02:42pm
Pakistan will be losing this by an innings. Forget beating Aus in Aus. That’s the difference between in India and pakistani test team.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Mar 14, 2022 03:27pm
This is some world-class bowling by the Aussies but Pakistan has been second best all through the test match.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 14, 2022 03:34pm
Pakistan played irresponsible cricket and, likely to pay heavy price by a defeat with a heavy margin.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Mar 14, 2022 03:37pm
Amazing day of cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Mar 14, 2022 03:56pm
Worst performance by Pakistan test team. Extremely lacking quality test players in all departments.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Mar 14, 2022 04:05pm
Come on Australia, you can do it.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Mar 14, 2022 04:16pm
Even the diversion from no confidence politics is not working.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Mar 14, 2022 04:23pm
Batting is woeful has been like this for a long time. Flat track bully Azar Ali needs to be removed from the team. I dont think Imam Ul Haq is any better
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Mar 14, 2022 04:24pm
Hope Pakistan loses this series so it stops bragging about its (incompetent and gutless) talent, with the exception of a few. The openers are useless and can't bat in challenging conditions. Middle order is in disarray. And where are the so-called genuine all rounders? Please show a mirror of reality to PCB.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Mar 14, 2022 04:29pm
Humiliation and embarrassment for pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 14, 2022 04:36pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...
13 Mar, 2022

Ruling on ordinances

THE authority to legislate by executive decree such as exists in Pakistan is not, for obvious reasons, often found ...
Missile misadventure
Updated 13 Mar, 2022

Missile misadventure

The Mian Channu missile incident has exposed the grave weakness in India’s technology and its safety systems.
13 Mar, 2022

Authoritarian streak

A COURT this week declared the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief, Manzoor Pashteen, and four others proclaimed...