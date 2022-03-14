Today's Paper | March 14, 2022

Iran suspends talks with Saudi Arabia

ReutersPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 10:33am
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. — Reuters/File
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Iran has suspended talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia, a website affiliated to Iran’s top security body reported on Sunday, without giving a reason for the decision which comes as a fifth round of negotiations was due to start this week.

A day earlier Saudi Arabia carried out mass executions that activists said included 41 Shias. Meanwhile talks on an Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna have stalled.

“Iran has unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia,” Nour News said, without providing a reason. It said no specific date had been scheduled for a new round of talks.

The Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts around the region, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions. Iraq’s foreign minister said on Saturday his country would host a new round on Wednesday.

Riyadh in 2016 severed ties with Iran after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran following the execution of a Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia said it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades. Activists and rights defenders said 41 were Shias from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and Shias.Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah condemned in a statement on Sunday the executions as an “ugly crime”.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and political disputes in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq for years, and Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition waging war against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen since 2015.

Riyadh has said little progress has been made in the direct talks, which have focused largely on Yemen. Houthi authorities said on Saturday two Yemeni “prisoners of war” were among those executed by Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Mar 14, 2022 10:38am
Iran wants unrest in Middle-East.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fears of violence
Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Fears of violence

The onus to defuse tensions that could lead to violence lies with the ruling party.
14 Mar, 2022

Missing empathy

THE continued failure of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances to achieve any meaningful progress on...
14 Mar, 2022

Allowing hate

THE decision by tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to temporarily allow violent speech ...
13 Mar, 2022

Ruling on ordinances

THE authority to legislate by executive decree such as exists in Pakistan is not, for obvious reasons, often found ...
Missile misadventure
Updated 13 Mar, 2022

Missile misadventure

The Mian Channu missile incident has exposed the grave weakness in India’s technology and its safety systems.
13 Mar, 2022

Authoritarian streak

A COURT this week declared the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief, Manzoor Pashteen, and four others proclaimed...