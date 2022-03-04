Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2022

Ton-up Imamul Haq punishes faltering Australia in 1st Test

AFPPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 09:03pm
Pakistan's Imamul Haq (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4. — AFP
Pakistan's Imamul Haq (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4. — AFP
Imam-ul-Haq hits a boundary off Mitchel Starc after sharing a 105-run opening stand with Abdullah Shafique in the first Test against Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday. — Picture via PCB/Twitter
Imam-ul-Haq hits a boundary off Mitchel Starc after sharing a 105-run opening stand with Abdullah Shafique in the first Test against Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday. — Picture via PCB/Twitter
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam and Australia Captain Pat Cummins are seen before the start of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam and Australia Captain Pat Cummins are seen before the start of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter

Recalled opener Imamul Haq said his hundred against Australia was “special” as Pakistan finished the opening day of the first Test against Australia on a commanding 245-1 in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The 26-year-old left-hander marked the first Test by Australia in Pakistan for 24 years with 132 not out, leaving the tourists frustrated on a dry and flat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

“A hundred against Australia is special and different from other teams,” said Haq, playing his first Test since December 2019.

“I was not getting chances in Tests, but I was following the process — and it's nice to take challenges like this one, against a formidable attack of Australia.”

Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 for security reasons, and on Friday, at least 56 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded in a suicide bomb attack at a Shia mosque in Peshawar.

Australian interim head coach Andrew McDonald sent condolences from the team, adding: “We will be guided by our security team, but we're in really, really good hands.”

At the close on Friday, veteran batsman Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 64, having added 140 for the unbroken second wicket after Pakistan won a crucial toss and opted to bat.

Shaping well

Haq put on a confident 105-run stand for the opening wicket with Abdullah Shafique as Australia used eight bowlers, but only spinner Nathan Lyon (1-87) managed a scalp in 31 tireless overs.

Shafique miscued a lofted shot off Lyon in the penultimate over before lunch for 44.

He was shaping well after getting a life on 21 when Travis Head dropped a sharp chance at leg slip off Lyon, who extracted spin from the outset.

Shafique hit three boundaries and a six during his enterprising knock.

That brought Azhar to the crease, and the Pakistanis dominated the Australian attack — forcing skipper Pat Cummins to use part-time spinners Head, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, but to no effect.

Haq drove pacer Mitchell Starc to the cover boundary to complete his century in 277 minutes.

He has batted for 379 minutes, hitting 15 boundaries and two sixes, also improving on his previous best of 76 made against the same opponents in Dubai in October 2018.

When Haq reached the milestone, the crowd of 12,000 stood as one to applaud.

Azhar was also in sublime form, playing spin and pace with confidence in his 235-minute knock, spiced with four boundaries and a six.

Australia will rue their questionable selection as they went into the Test with three pacers, a fast bowling allrounder and a lone spinner in Lyon.

In contrast, Pakistan chose two spinners, a part-time slow bowler and two frontline quicks.

Coach McDonald refused to be judged after just one day. “It was obviously a tough day for bowlers — even for spinners,” he said.

"So the game didn't run away from us on day one in terms of selection."

Historic moment

Before the start of the match, Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain said the start of the first Test is a historic moment in Pakistan's cricket history, adding that it sends a powerful message to the rest of the world.

“The pitch looks nice so we'll try to put runs on the board,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, predicting spinners would play a key role in the first match of the three-Test series.

Australia players wore black armbands in memory of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who died aged 74 on Friday.

A sell-out crowd of 16,000 is expected.

The second Test is in Karachi (March 12-16) and the third in Lahore (March 21-25).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza

Additional input from Reuters.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2022 12:23pm
Love Pakistan. Good luck guys.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 04, 2022 12:24pm
Alhamdolillah. Good days are coming for Pakistan and Pak cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 04, 2022 12:36pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
Koshur Bhatta
Mar 04, 2022 05:16pm
It's a flat pitch, though well played, so far...
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Mar 04, 2022 05:16pm
A good solid start but rain is predicted so best thing is that Pakistani batsman can get some practice in
Reply Recommend 0
Eqbal
Mar 04, 2022 05:48pm
useless wicket prepared
Reply Recommend 0
sultan
Mar 04, 2022 07:17pm
Please bat Dr. Salaria, only pitch you will ever score a run.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan
Mar 04, 2022 07:18pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Dr. Malaria is a rock star waterboy for our team.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Mar 04, 2022 07:19pm
FLAT….
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No-confidence tension
Updated 04 Mar, 2022

No-confidence tension

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the next 48 hours are important and that a vote of no-confidence...
04 Mar, 2022

Underage marriage

TRADITION can sometimes be an albatross around one’s neck. In a conservative, patriarchal society like Pakistan...
04 Mar, 2022

Another attack in Quetta

THE continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan lays bare the state’s failure to pre-empt subversive forces,...
03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.