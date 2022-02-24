Dawn Logo

Energy cooperation in focus during PM Imran's meeting with Russian President Putin

Dawn.com Published February 24, 2022
PM Imran meets President Putin in Moscow. — Photo via PMO
PM Imran meets President Putin in Moscow. — Photo via PMO
PM Imran and President Putin during a meeting in Moscow. — Photo via PTV
PM Imran and President Putin during a meeting in Moscow. — Photo via PTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the monument in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via PMO/Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the monument in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via PMO/Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow, held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday with a focus on energy and economic cooperation, according to state media.

The Kremlin said that the two leaders discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.

Meanwhile, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said the one-on-one meeting had a "wide-ranging agenda" relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

"The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline," the report said.

The report said that the regional situation, including the "developing scenario" of Ukraine, also came under discussion, adding that the Russian president also hosted a luncheon for PM Imran.

After the meeting with Putin concluded, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov called on the premier along with a delegation.

Earlier today, PM Imran laid a floral wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow in a tribute to the casualties of World War II.

'PM to return to Pakistan as per schedule'

Before the meeting between PM Imran and Putin, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry — who is part of the Pakistani delegation in Moscow — confirmed that the premier was on his way to meet President Putin, debunking "speculation" regarding the premier's visit being cut short amid Ukraine-Russia tensions.

The information minister also said the premier's "visit is proceeding and that he would return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule".

Chaudhry's clarification came after a report by Associated Press claimed that the prime minister was ending his Moscow trip.

According to Dawn News correspondent Adil Shahzeb, who is currently in Moscow, the PM's "important meeting" with Putin was extended to three hours, which was earlier scheduled for an hour.

PM Imran arrived in Moscow yesterday on a two-day official visit, where he was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov upon his arrival. He was also presented a guard of honour.

Qureshi meets Lavrov

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow as both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Russia. He said relations between Pakistan and Russia have gradually strengthened.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other officials hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via Foreign Office
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other officials hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Thursday. — Picture via Foreign Office

"Pakistan pursues economic priorities and promotes regional ties in the light of PM Imran Khan's vision," Qureshi told his Russian counterpart.

Lavrov congratulated Qureshi and Pakistani leadership on the success of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan held in Islamabad in December last year and also expressed best wishes regarding the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next month.

The last Pakistani premier to visit Russia was Nawaz Sharif in March 1999, while former president Asif Ali Zardari came to Moscow in 2011.

PM Imran's visit is viewed by many in and outside Pakistan with much anticipation though the Pakistan government terms it a prelude to greater relationship in strategic, energy and regional connectivity.

The timing of the visit has been discussed threadbare but top Pakistani government officials term it one of the rarest opportunities for the energy-starved country to make headway in energy, regional connectivity and role in Afghanistan post US withdrawal.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, however, had rejected the notion about the timing of the visit. “Yes there is a global tension but our visit is of bilateral nature and the similar path was taken in the visit to China where economy, economic indicators and connectivity was at the heart of that tour,” he had said.

