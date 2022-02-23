Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2022

Case against PTI leader’s son, aides for thrashing Nadra officers in Sialkot

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 07:34am

NAROWAL: Police have registered a case against a PTI leader’s son who, along with his accomplices, thrashed a Nadra office in-charge and other officers ‘for being denied protocol’.

Abid Abdul Rehman, in-charge of Nadra office at Chawinda in Pasrur tehsil, complained to the Phalora police station that Ahsan Abbas, a son of former provincial minister and PTI ticket-holder from NA-74, Sialkot, and his accomplices stormed the office and tortured him. He said Abbas first called him on Feb 18 and asked him to facilitate him in making voter ID cards.

Rehman said he told Abbas that all citizens who visit the Nadra office were equal before him, over which Abbas flew into rage and started abusing him and threatened him.

“After some time, Abbas, his right-hand man Shaukat Mitla and five other people entered the Nadra office and he grabbed me by the collar and slapped and abused me,” said the complainant.

The Nadra in-charge said senior officers Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Taqi tried to rescue him but the assailants tortured them also. The suspects, he said, disrupted the office work and ransacked furniture.

Police registered a case against Abbas, Mitla and five others under the Telegraph Act 25-D / 506 and section 186 of PPC.

People protested against hooliganism at the Nadra office and demanded arrest of the suspects.

Sialkot District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects. He said the case would be investigated on merit.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Feb 23, 2022 07:43am
PTI has become a party of thugs. Culture starts from the top and trickles down.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Feb 23, 2022 10:20am
The true face of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 23, 2022 10:22am
Good under PTI no one is spared. This used to be norm where PPP and PMLN people used to get away few years back
Reply Recommend 0
expat
Feb 23, 2022 10:24am
Everyone in PTI including the top leader think they deserve utmost respect and obedience irrespective of their hooligan behavior.
Reply Recommend 0
Sana
Feb 23, 2022 10:32am
Day by day PTI is loosing my support
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Feb 23, 2022 10:34am
NADRA is doing woderful job ,this behaviour from PTI's thug is totally unacceptable.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...
Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
Unsafe city
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

In a city where many policemen, Rangers are available, it's difficult to understand how criminals manage to rule the streets.