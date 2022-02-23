Case against PTI leader’s son, aides for thrashing Nadra officers in Sialkot

NAROWAL: Police have registered a case against a PTI leader’s son who, along with his accomplices, thrashed a Nadra office in-charge and other officers ‘for being denied protocol’.

Abid Abdul Rehman, in-charge of Nadra office at Chawinda in Pasrur tehsil, complained to the Phalora police station that Ahsan Abbas, a son of former provincial minister and PTI ticket-holder from NA-74, Sialkot, and his accomplices stormed the office and tortured him. He said Abbas first called him on Feb 18 and asked him to facilitate him in making voter ID cards.

Rehman said he told Abbas that all citizens who visit the Nadra office were equal before him, over which Abbas flew into rage and started abusing him and threatened him.

“After some time, Abbas, his right-hand man Shaukat Mitla and five other people entered the Nadra office and he grabbed me by the collar and slapped and abused me,” said the complainant.

The Nadra in-charge said senior officers Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Taqi tried to rescue him but the assailants tortured them also. The suspects, he said, disrupted the office work and ransacked furniture.

Police registered a case against Abbas, Mitla and five others under the Telegraph Act 25-D / 506 and section 186 of PPC.

People protested against hooliganism at the Nadra office and demanded arrest of the suspects.

Sialkot District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects. He said the case would be investigated on merit.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2022