Cabinet approves amendments to cybercrime law via ordinance: Fawad

Tahir SheraniPublished February 19, 2022 - Updated February 19, 2022 09:14pm
A file photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed to DawnNewsTV on Saturday that the federal cabinet had given the approval for a presidential ordinance to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

He said the approval for the ordinance was obtained through circulation.

The minister said under the amendments, defaming individuals on social media would be declared a punishable offence and courts would be obliged to give a verdict on cases registered under Peca within six months.

Chaudhry shared this earlier in a tweet as well, saying that the federal cabinet's approval had been sought for the amendments.

In November 2020, the government had framed social media laws under Peca, drawing criticism from digital rights activists, the Internet Service Providers of Pakistan and the Asia Internet Coalition, who had termed the laws draconian.

Tech companies had also threatened to discontinue their services in Pakistan if the rules were not amended, saying the regulations would make it difficult for them to continue their operations.

The rules were also challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). During one of the hearings on the petition, the attorney general had assured the IHC that the government was ready to review the rules.

In March 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted an inter-ministerial committee to review the controversial social media rules.

The committee had prepared the rules by August and they were passed by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on September 23.

The federal cabinet had approved the amendments to digital media rules on September 29 and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had notified them on November 14.

The rules, titled the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021 allowed the telecom regulator in the country to block any website or platform on the directives of court and federal government or under any law.

In a statement issued at the time, IT and Telecom Minister Aminul Haque had said under the rules, social media companies would have to abide by Pakistani laws and the rights of social media users.

He had said there would be a ban on the live streaming of extremist, terrorist, hateful, obscene and violent content, and "social media companies will be liable to remove content against Pakistan's integrity and defence."

As per the rules, the propagation of "immoral and obscene content" will also be a punishable offence, Haque had said.

"No negative content concerning any individual will be uploaded," Haque had said, adding that uploading material about someone's private life would also be banned.

Other things banned under the revised rules include "content against Pakistan's cultural and moral trends" as well as content that could "destroy" the morals and harm the mental and physical development of children.

The minister had said the rules would apply to all social media outlets including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Google. He had added that after the issuance of the notification, the social media companies would be required to set up their offices in Pakistan "as soon as possible".

Social media companies were asked to register with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) within three months of the law coming into force and to appoint an authorised compliance officer and grievance officer based in Pakistan within the same time-frame. These officers have to address complaints within seven working days.

The rules also direct social media companies to establish an office in Pakistan, preferably located in Islamabad, upon PTA's directions "as and when feasible". Previously, the rules required the companies to set up their offices within nine months.

Internet companies had criticised the amended version as well, noting that the most problematic provisions remain unchanged in the latest draft that they say has in fact "regressed" in comparison with previous versions.

Comments (17)
Dr. Qureshi USA
Feb 19, 2022 08:35pm
Cabinet should be focusing on real problems like economy, inflation, unemployment, terrorism, population explosion etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmed
Feb 19, 2022 08:37pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Feb 19, 2022 08:37pm
All of this is to suppress the rights of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Feb 19, 2022 08:44pm
So do not criticize the incompetent. Got it Pakistan is getting pushed towards tyranny.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Feb 19, 2022 08:45pm
PTI is certainly done for.. such stupid ordinances are tell tale signs of a govts unceremonuios departure
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Feb 19, 2022 08:46pm
Does that mean that I won’t be able to criticise any individual in the government anymore?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Feb 19, 2022 08:49pm
You mean to pressurise the courts?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 19, 2022 08:52pm
@Khurram, No it means a bad thing should not be allowed. A man thinks as per his mentality.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 19, 2022 08:56pm
Another example of Banana Republic syndrome. You are passing laws that are too broad in nature and there is no precedence of such laws in western societies. How do you define ‘Online Defamation’? It is counter productive and against public interest to pass such laws as it only benefits Politicians to avoid online criticism. Where are you driving the need to bring in such laws? How many people complaint about online defamation?
Reply Recommend 0
Zoot
Feb 19, 2022 08:57pm
No freedom of speech? If this law was passed in India, Pakistani media would be falling over themselves calling it ‘draconian’, ‘authoritarian’, ‘fascist’ or any other such nonsense. This same character fawad would be tweeting against it calling the UN, OIC, ICC, uefa, and any other body he can think of, to take note.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Feb 19, 2022 08:59pm
So now PTI members cannot make allegations against Sharif family?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 19, 2022 09:03pm
Instead of sham democratic process, just do everything via ordinance.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach baat
Feb 19, 2022 09:05pm
So exact how many laws passed through ordinance and how many through discussions in the assembly?
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Feb 19, 2022 09:10pm
Why don’t cabinet pass a law declaring it a crime to say anything against PTI! That will save time to PTI kings and dictatorship to concentrate on real problems that the courts facing!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 19, 2022 09:10pm
Good law. Bad things need to be punished. Good guys need respect, and protection from filth.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Feb 19, 2022 09:10pm
Passing laws through an ordinance should be made illegal. But will Sharif or Zardari do this, if they come into power?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Feb 19, 2022 09:17pm
A game changer indeed.
Reply Recommend 0

