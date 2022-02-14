Dawn Logo

Over 300 kilos of heroin worth $1.4bn seized in Karachi city

Imtiaz AliPublished February 14, 2022 - Updated February 14, 2022 10:36am

KARACHI: The provincial excise and taxation department claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of heroin, worth more than $1.4 billion in international market, in a raid in Surjani Town on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla termed the raid the “largest drug bust in the history of Karachi” as huge quantity of drugs, including 304 kilograms of heroin and 500kg of charas, was recovered.

He said that 38kg of chemicals used to make hundreds of kilograms of drugs were also recovered.

The minister said a team was formed that carried out an operation in Sector 70-D of Surjani Town on Sunday and arrested a suspect, identified as Mohammad Usman.

Excise minister says 500kg charas, 38kg chemical also recovered

Mr Chawla said that the seized heroin was valued at $1.4bn, while charas was valued at $1.5 million in the international market.

On the occasion, the minister also showed to reporters seized equipment used to manufacture drugs. He appreciated the performance of the excise officials.

25kg charas recovered from ambulance

The Mochko police claimed to have recovered 25 kilograms of charas from an ambulance on Sunday.

They said acting on a tip-off the police intercepted an ambulance of the ‘Shahbaz welfare association Punjab’, which was coming from Othal, Balochistan to Karachi.

Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, the police found charas concealed in 20 packets.

Area SHO Chaudhry Shahid said the charas weighed 25 kilograms. He said the ambulance driver, identified as Saleem, was arrested.

A case was registered on behalf of the state at the Mochko police station.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2022

M. Emad
Feb 14, 2022 10:49am
While Afghan economy collapsing, Drug Trade booming in Peshawar, Karachi.
Masgar
Feb 14, 2022 10:51am
What will be the use of CPEC existence?
Zak
Feb 14, 2022 11:50am
All happening under PPP government. Next election PTI must win Sind to save its people.
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Feb 14, 2022 11:57am
@M. Emad, Its booming during NATO rule
Opinion

Editorial

14 Feb, 2022

Right to travel

THE Lahore High Court has done well to strike down para 51 of the Passport and Visa Manual 2006 which the federal...
14 Feb, 2022

Few transplants

THE factors that together give sustenance to illegal organ transplantation exist here in plenty — greed, abject...
Circular railway funds
Updated 14 Feb, 2022

Circular railway funds

Whatever the reasons for the delay, the centre and province should resolve them at the earliest.
Punishing the Afghans
13 Feb, 2022

Punishing the Afghans

How can Washington justify inflicting collective punishment on the Afghans by dividing their frozen funds to penalise the Taliban?
13 Feb, 2022

Fishermen’s plight

WHENEVER hostilities spike between India and Pakistan, fishermen belonging to both states often have to pay the ...
13 Feb, 2022

Seeking undue allowance

PML-N LEADER Ishaq Dar’s desire to take oath as senator virtually or at the Pakistan High Commission is a classic...