Over 300 kilos of heroin worth $1.4bn seized in Karachi city

KARACHI: The provincial excise and taxation department claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of heroin, worth more than $1.4 billion in international market, in a raid in Surjani Town on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla termed the raid the “largest drug bust in the history of Karachi” as huge quantity of drugs, including 304 kilograms of heroin and 500kg of charas, was recovered.

He said that 38kg of chemicals used to make hundreds of kilograms of drugs were also recovered.

The minister said a team was formed that carried out an operation in Sector 70-D of Surjani Town on Sunday and arrested a suspect, identified as Mohammad Usman.

Excise minister says 500kg charas, 38kg chemical also recovered

Mr Chawla said that the seized heroin was valued at $1.4bn, while charas was valued at $1.5 million in the international market.

On the occasion, the minister also showed to reporters seized equipment used to manufacture drugs. He appreciated the performance of the excise officials.

25kg charas recovered from ambulance

The Mochko police claimed to have recovered 25 kilograms of charas from an ambulance on Sunday.

They said acting on a tip-off the police intercepted an ambulance of the ‘Shahbaz welfare association Punjab’, which was coming from Othal, Balochistan to Karachi.

Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, the police found charas concealed in 20 packets.

Area SHO Chaudhry Shahid said the charas weighed 25 kilograms. He said the ambulance driver, identified as Saleem, was arrested.

A case was registered on behalf of the state at the Mochko police station.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2022