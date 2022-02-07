Dawn Logo

ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother from running for Dera Ismail Khan mayoral slot

Fahad ChaudhryPublished February 7, 2022 - Updated February 7, 2022 02:46pm
A file photo of Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur (L) and his brother Umar Amin Gandapur (R). — DawnNewsTV
A file photo of Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur (L) and his brother Umar Amin Gandapur (R). — DawnNewsTV

The Election Commission (ECP) of Pakistan on Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, from contesting local body elections over repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja delivered the verdict, which barred Umar from running for the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the upcoming second phase of local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ali, who is the federal minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, was also barred from addressing any gathering or taking part in any political activity in the district. The ECP bench said Ali will only be allowed to attend domestic gatherings of a personal nature in Dera Ismail Khan.

The ECP had last week directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and inspector general of police to ‘forcibly’ expel the minister from the district following his repeated violations of the code of conduct announced by the commission for the local government elections in the province.

The ECP, in a meeting on Jan 28, had taken notice of the violations and summoned the minister on February 1 to explain his position. It had noted that on December 5, the minister had violated the election code by participating in a campaign and announcing development schemes in the area.

Later, the ECP had slapped a fine of Rs50,000 on Ali. On Dec 15, the PTI lawmaker had again addressed a public rally in Dera Ismail Khan.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 07, 2022 12:25pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Feb 07, 2022 12:37pm
The importance given to kashmir by Pakistan is evident from their faces!
Reply Recommend 0
Malhi
Feb 07, 2022 12:41pm
ECP is PMLN lapdog
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 07, 2022 12:54pm
Goons and thugs. Runs in the family
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Feb 07, 2022 12:59pm
High court and SC is there to allow permission,
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 07, 2022 02:49pm
Excellent decision.
Reply Recommend 0
G.Man
Feb 07, 2022 03:11pm
PTI kids have to learn some 'discipline' now!
Reply Recommend 0

