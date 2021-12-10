Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 10, 2021

ECP fines PTI's Gandapur for violating code of conduct

A CorrespondentPublished December 10, 2021 - Updated December 10, 2021 10:45am
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was seen at a private gathering earlier this month. — YouTube screengrab
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was seen at a private gathering earlier this month. — YouTube screengrab

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for violating code of conduct devised for the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

A statement issued by ECP here on Thursday said that the fine was imposed on the federal minister by the district monitoring officer (regional election commissioner).

The ECP had taken notice of holding a rally in Dera Ismail Khan in support of the ruling PTI candidate by the federal minister in violation of the code of conduct.

The ECP has ordered him to deposit the amount of fine in the public treasury by Friday.

The commission has also warned the federal minister to abide by the code of conduct. It said that disqualification proceedings may be initiated for violating the code of conduct again.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Dec 2021

Taking sides

Pakistan will need to make intelligent, and at times tough, decisions in order to maintain a neutral posture.
10 Dec 2021

Violence against women

JUST days after the ghastly lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot brought shame and despair to the country,...
10 Dec 2021

Omicron threat in Pakistan

AS experts warned, it was only a matter of time before it would happen. Earlier this week, the first suspected case...
A watershed moment?
Updated 09 Dec 2021

A watershed moment?

THE bitter truth has been staring this nation in the face for years. Religious violence spawned by allegations of...
09 Dec 2021

Mobile market

THE mobile device manufacturing policy of 2020 is yielding good results — so far. The establishment of around 19...
09 Dec 2021

Workplace harassment

THE alterations proposed in the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, will go a long ...