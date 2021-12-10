ECP fines PTI's Gandapur for violating code of conduct

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for violating code of conduct devised for the upcoming local bodies’ elections.

A statement issued by ECP here on Thursday said that the fine was imposed on the federal minister by the district monitoring officer (regional election commissioner).

The ECP had taken notice of holding a rally in Dera Ismail Khan in support of the ruling PTI candidate by the federal minister in violation of the code of conduct.

The ECP has ordered him to deposit the amount of fine in the public treasury by Friday.

The commission has also warned the federal minister to abide by the code of conduct. It said that disqualification proceedings may be initiated for violating the code of conduct again.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2021