PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan's support, calls on world to stop India's 'genocidal acts' in IoK on Kashmir Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Kashmiris and called on the international community to step up and act to stop India's "genocidal acts" in India-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In his message on Kashmir Day, the prime minister said: "It is time the world takes notice of India's grave human rights violations in IIOJK which include crimes against humanity, war crimes & genocidal acts as well as the threat of forced demographic change."

He added that such actions were a "complete violation" of the Geneva Convention. The premier said it was the international community's responsibility to ensure an impartial plebiscite, emphasising that it could not ignore the Kashmiri's plight and "their undeniable desire to free themselves from the Indian state's draconian military occupation".

"Pakistan stands united with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination. Modi's fascist policies of oppression & violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in IoK," the prime minister said.

President Dr Arif Alvi said India was continuing to "brutalise" IoK and also trying to change its demography. "I remind the world to wake up & fulfil its promise of protecting Kashmiri human & political rights," the president said in his message.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said now was the time to "end this human tragedy" and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of its people and in line with relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the day was "a recognition of the everlasting ideological, geographical, cultural and social ties of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir."

He added that the entire Kashmiri nation welcomed the expression of solidarity with them by Pakistan and its people.

"Kashmiris have stood their ground with courage, perseverance and courage and will continue to do so. God willing victory will be the destiny of Kashmiris," he tweeted.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said today was a day to come together to extend "unwavering support" to Kashmiris regardless of political differences.

"Their struggle for freedom in face of a brutal Hindutva-inspired regime remains legendary. History tells us that people with conviction always defeat their oppressors," he tweeted.

"We reiterate our unflinching and complete support for their (Kashmiris) just struggle. This will continue till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

He said the "endless saga of Indian cruelty" was indicative of a consistent pattern of state oppression and atrocities. He added that India had been brutalising Kashmiris for over seven decades and there were few parallels to be found in history of such a "massive violation" of human rights.

"India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, were manifestly anti-peace and against international law including the UN Charter, UN Security Council Resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention. These measures were rejected by the Kashmiris, Pakistan and the international community.

"The continued Indian oppression has only strengthened the will of the Kashmiris to stand firm in their just struggle. India must realise that oppression and systematic violation of fundamental rights cannot break the will of the Kashmiris struggling for their self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation," FM Qureshi said.

The foreign minister added that "durable peace and stability" in South Asia would remain unrealised without a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom was being acknowledged the world over and India could not gain "any success" in the region despite its excessive tactics.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said Pakistan stood in solidarity with occupied Kashmir and the Kashmiris' "legitimate" struggle for self-determination and a plebiscite.

She stressed that the international community needed to "move and act now" against the Indian state's "war crimes" in the region.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his party would continue to support Kashmiris in their cause. He said the dispute was an "incomplete agenda" of the subcontinent's partition and a burden on the international community's conscience.

Bilawal said the PPP had a long history of supporting the Kashmiri struggle and called upon the international community to play its role in the matter.

Every year, Pakistan commemorates February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Indian government had on August 5, 2019, repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping IoK of its special status.

It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on October 31, 2019.

Solidarity marches

A minute's silence was observed across the country at 10am on the day, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

It added that solidarity walks would be organised in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and the four provincial headquarters.

Human chains would also be formed at Kohala and other major points linking Pakistan and AJK.

The report said that a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly would be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris and President Alvi would address it.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars would also be held to draw the attention of the world towards the plight of Kashmiris.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.