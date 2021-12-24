Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 25, 2021

James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful in history, set to be launched into space

AFPPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 25, 2021 10:17am
In this photo provided by Nasa, Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is seen at the launch pad at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, Dec 23. — AFP
In this photo provided by Nasa, Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, is seen at the launch pad at Europe's Spaceport, the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, Dec 23. — AFP

Like kids dreaming of presents under the tree, the scientists at the Jupiter control room at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou are patiently waiting for December 25.

The James Webb Space Telescope — soon to become the most powerful ever to be launched into space — after technical and weather delays is set to take off on Christmas Day from the base in France's South American department.

“We can't wait for it to launch,” says Jean-Luc Mestre, engineer and vice-director of operations at the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES).

This rocket's payload, the Webb telescope, is a piece of technology worked on by thousands of people for over a quarter of a century.

“Everything is ready,” Mestre adds. “Now all we need is the right weather.”

For days, heavy winds and rain have lashed the dense tropical forest surrounding the base, though you'd never know it from inside the vault-like control room, its windowless walls dominated by a bank of glowing screens.

This is where all the information about the launch converges — and now the forecast is finally in its favour.

The Webb telescope is expected to revolutionise the observation of the universe and astronomers and astrophysicists have been looking forward to its deployment for decades.

Its successful launch will be the start of a month-long trip after which a delicate sequence of events has to be pulled off before it will begin to beam back images from some of the farthest known reaches of space and time.

But while Webb has been 25 years and billions of dollars in the making, there is nothing to indicate any stress over this particular launch.

“Of course this project has particular importance,” says Arianespace mission director Bruno Erin.

He says while his team knows the stakes are high, experience and training prevent them from feeling nervous.

On Saturday, an audience of scientists and the heads of Nasa and the Canadian and European space agencies will gather to observe the control room from behind huge bay windows as it becomes a hive of activity.

'Sober' Christmas Eve

At 9:20am local time on Saturday, the team's launch window of exactly 32 minutes will begin.

Three hours before that, a weather balloon will be sent up to analyse the many layers of the atmosphere, making sure conditions are right.

Mestre and his colleagues will have been at mission control since midnight, celebrating what he calls a “sober” Christmas Eve.

Since the Webb telescope arrived in Kourou from the US where it was built, two minor technical incidents have caused delays: the activation of an instrument only meant to engage after launch, followed by the failure of a communication system.

The weather forced a third delay.

Vincent Bertrand-Noel, flight safety engineer at CNES, says bad weather poses the biggest risk for people on the ground should the 780-tonne rocket go off course and need to be destroyed.

His unit, completely separate from the control room, has the authority to “intervene if the rocket veers outside its flight path”.

In 2019, such an incident took place when a Vega satellite launcher broke in two.

If something like that happens, it's Bertrand-Noel's job to explode the rocket, transforming it into a rain of debris — an occurrence that is rare but nonetheless poses a danger to Kourou and its 25,000 inhabitants.

“Plus when there's a launch everyone goes to the beach to watch,” says Bertrand-Noel.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 24, 2021 02:35pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Nads
Dec 24, 2021 03:48pm
What are they expecting to “see” in space when they are blind to the millions of sick and starving on the planet.
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Dec 24, 2021 04:25pm
USD 10 billion cost for 5 years lifespan. A magic and piece of engineering but it can not be fixed in space if something goes wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Sirus k
Dec 24, 2021 04:33pm
Another Great day for science.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Dec 24, 2021 04:52pm
Brilliant development. The US and EU are truly the leaders of the space race. China and Russia aren't too far behind. Then there's a copy-cat state that fails to even land a rover on the moon before crashing.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Dec 24, 2021 05:29pm
You should have more such coverage to 'open the Pakistani mind' and to shift its focus away from religion and communal related obsessions.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Dec 24, 2021 05:45pm
Excellent NASA. Ingenuity and Perseverance at its best. Cant wait to see the discoveries of this amazing telescope.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 24, 2021 07:51pm
Great, more spying on everyone.
Reply Recommend 0
amit sharma
Dec 24, 2021 08:24pm
@Ahmed Adil, at least they are trying
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s elation
Updated 25 Dec 2021

Opposition’s elation

THE trouncing of the PTI in the first phase of local government elections has come as a significant blow to the...
25 Dec 2021

Funding review

THE government on Thursday said the IMF executive board will take up the sixth review of its suspended $6bn funding...
25 Dec 2021

Booster shots

IN a welcome move, Pakistani authorities have decided to extend the Covid-19 vaccine booster to all adults of 30...
24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...