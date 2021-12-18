Dawn Logo

Ex-resident of Nasla Tower dies of depression: Abad

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 18, 2021 - Updated December 18, 2021 10:14am

KARACHI: An elderly woman, who was a former resident of 15-storey Nasla Tower, died after suffering from “sheer depression,” the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) said on Friday.

Shamim Usman, 65, was among scores of residents who were ordered by the Supreme Court to vacate their apartments in Nasla Tower so it could be demolished for partly encroaching upon the land meant for a service road.

The Abad said she was a retired employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and was suffering from depression after she had forced to vacate her flat in the multi-storey building last month.

“Shamim Usman resided in flat No 104 of Nasla Tower,” said a statement. She was a retired employee of PIA who had invested all her money earned through hard work and service benefits on retirement. She was in sheer depression after she and all residents of Nasla Tower were forced to leave their homes on the order of Supreme Court.”

The demolition of Nasla Tower is currently under way and a large numer of labourers are busy in razing the building.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2021

Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 18, 2021 10:19am
Honorable high court has done good thing by demolishing encroachments including Nesla tower. It will be nice if they ensure timely payment of compensation to affecteese.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 18, 2021 11:03am
Saddened to know the death of my colleague. However ABAD should not play politics with this unfortunate event. If ABAD is so sincere with the affected residents of Nasla Tower , it should ask its members to allocate at least one apartment for them. It is just a move to save the builder mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Dec 18, 2021 11:20am
Everyone has to follow the SC orders, it is the law
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Dec 18, 2021 11:25am
Government should give equivalent housing.. the builder should be punished with iron hand
Reply Recommend 0
León
Dec 18, 2021 11:26am
And those who allowed this illegal construction enjoy their retirement life. Shame on such justice.
Reply Recommend 0

