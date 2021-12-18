Ex-resident of Nasla Tower dies of depression: Abad

KARACHI: An elderly woman, who was a former resident of 15-storey Nasla Tower, died after suffering from “sheer depression,” the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) said on Friday.

Shamim Usman, 65, was among scores of residents who were ordered by the Supreme Court to vacate their apartments in Nasla Tower so it could be demolished for partly encroaching upon the land meant for a service road.

The Abad said she was a retired employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and was suffering from depression after she had forced to vacate her flat in the multi-storey building last month.

“Shamim Usman resided in flat No 104 of Nasla Tower,” said a statement. She was a retired employee of PIA who had invested all her money earned through hard work and service benefits on retirement. She was in sheer depression after she and all residents of Nasla Tower were forced to leave their homes on the order of Supreme Court.”

The demolition of Nasla Tower is currently under way and a large numer of labourers are busy in razing the building.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2021