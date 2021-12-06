Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

‘Nasla Tower is being pulled down despite problems,’ SC told

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 10:28am
The ill-fated Nasla Tower is seen in this file photo. — Fahim Siddiqi/White Star
The ill-fated Nasla Tower is seen in this file photo. — Fahim Siddiqi/White Star

KARACHI: The city administration is learnt to have informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that despite certain ‘unavoidable challenges’ on a daily basis, especially public protests and threats to contractor, the demolition work on illegally-constructed Nasla Tower was under way without any interruption as side walls of all floors had been demolished.

Informed sources said that Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday submitted a detailed report to the apex court regarding the progress and challenges of the demolition work, which was going in ‘full swing’ with the help of heavy machinery and manual labour round-the-clock despite the ‘worst case scenario’.

Stating the current status of demolition, the report said that sidewalls of all floors had been demolished and de-rooting of all floors had been completed from centre, leaving some area for walking of labourers.

Also read: SC orders demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower within a week

It said that both the lifts had been removed and the last step i.e. structural columns had been started top-down.

The apex court was informed that over 400 labourers, seven excavators, 25 demolition hammer machines a heavy machinery excavator with jackhammer were employed in the demolition of Nasla Tower, built over 1,121 square yards on Plot No193-A in the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society at Sharea Faisal.

The Supreme Court on Nov 28 had ordered the commissioner to double the number of labourers from 200 to 400 to demolish the tower within a week.

The commissioner in his report stated that certain measures were also taken for the safety of the public and property.

The safety measures included the hanging of safety nets around the four sides of the building, installation of barriers, establishment of traffic police picket to facilitate the public movement to adopt the alternative route and deployment of police and Rangers.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Simple Logic
Dec 06, 2021 10:36am
Country of 220 million people can't demolish a 10 storey building.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...
Horror in Sialkot
Updated 05 Dec 2021

Horror in Sialkot

All it takes now is an allegation of blasphemy and an individual or two to incite a mob to commit murder.
05 Dec 2021

Iran deadlock

EFFORTS to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna appear to be deadlocked, and...
05 Dec 2021

Reality of AIDS

AS World AIDS Day was marked on Dec 1, it came as a sobering reminder of how newer, major health hazards — the...