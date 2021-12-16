Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2021

West Indies' tour of Pakistan in doubt after 5 more Covid-19 cases

ReutersPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 10:56am
West Indies' Shamarh Brooks (L) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13. — AFP/File
West Indies' Shamarh Brooks (L) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13. — AFP/File

West Indies' Cricket Board (CWI) is meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the ongoing tour after five more members of the touring party, including three players, tested positive for Covid-19.

CWI said in a statement just hours before the third Twenty20 International is scheduled to begin in Karachi that the boards were meeting to “determine whether the tour can continue”.

West Indies are also scheduled to play three one-day international matches in Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.

“All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad,” the CWI statement read.

“They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results.”

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan. A non-coaching member of the West Indies staff had also tested positive.

West Indies are also without batsman Devon Thomas, who sustained a finger injury to in the first T20 match.

Pakistan has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series.

Coronavirus
Sport

