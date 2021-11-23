Private school owner in Islamabad allotted 11 kanals in H-8 at ‘reduced’ rate

ISLAMABAD: The estate wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allotted a plot to the owner of a private school measuring 11 kanals in H-8 after revising the earlier calculated rate and reducing the amount to an astonishing Rs237.5 million.

Through its ratified move, the CDA allotted the land on the rate reserved for amenity plots.

Sources said a plot, which was allotted to the school in 2007-8 in F-11, was cancelled later as besides other issues the residents of F-11 were opposing the earmarking of it in the area. Later, on the direction of court, the CDA heard the case again, restored the plot and shifted it to H-8, which is exclusively reserved for educational institutions.

However, the CDA decided to charge Rs84,716 per square yard which means that the allottee of the plot has to deposit Rs470 million in the CDA kitty to get the allotment letter.

In May, CDA decided to charge owner over 475m but later reduced the cost to Rs237.5m

A document available with Dawn states: “The rate of the premium worked out to Rs475,629,510/. The rate per sq yard, of the premium is subject to change and may be imposed accordingly from time to time”.

It added: “If the above offer is acceptable, please arrange payment of premium of land amounting to Rs475,629,510 along with AGR @ Rs6 worked out to Rs33,687 within four months from date of issuance of this letter so that this office may proceed further in the matter”.

It also stated: “In compliance with the judgment/decision dated 30-9-2016 of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan in Civil Petition ... of 2014 and Civil Review Petition of 2015, your request has been considered/examined by Member (P&D), CDA and acceded to and Authority has decided to offer plot no. 101 measuring 5614.40 square yard in Sector H-8, Islamabad”.

Sources said the rate was fixed, which was reflected on the offer letter issued in May 2021 in accordance with the one fixed for institutions.

However, the estate wing issued a revised offer letter with a rate reduced from Rs84,716 to Rs42,358, (decreasing the total cost from Rs470 million to around Rs238 million).

This offer was accepted after which the final allotment was issued.

CDA Member Estate Naveed Illahi while speaking to Dawn defended the allotment. He said the estate wing on the recommendation of the finance wing got the rate revised as the earlier rate was not meant for school plots.

Director (Estate Management) Anwar Khan, who issued the final allotment letter, also defended the allotment and said the plot was allotted on the basis of the rate calculated by costing section of the finance wing in accordance with rules and regulations. He said it was an old case as the school was first allotted a plot in 2008 and charged as per the rate fixed for schools.

It is relevant to note here that in the past the CDA allotted plots to private schools on throwaway rates.

In 2007, a policy was introduced for private schools and allotment of plots under this policy was widely criticised and resulted into cancellation of 17 out of the total 19 plots allotted to private school owners.

The said plot was also among the 19 plots initially allotted in 2007-8.

CDA officials said in the past a 6,000 square yard plot was allotted at Rs70 per square yard in F-7/2 in 1981 to the owners of Froebels International School.

The owners of Beaconhouse School System were allotted a 23,725 square yard plot at Rs100 square yard in H-8/1 in 1985 and owners of The City School were allotted a 14,036 square yard plot at Rs100 per square yard in H-8 in 1986.

Similarly, owners of National College of Business and Management Sciences and Wahid Public School were allotted 8,888 square yard and 14,605 square yard plots, respectively, at Rs250 square yard.

For International Grammar School and College, Toddlers Academy, Ambrose Hall School, Cambridge School and Islamabad School of Art and Sciences various amounts of land was allotted at Rs500 per square yard.

Owners of Magic Roundabout Nurseries were allotted 1.8 acres at Rs843 per square yard in Farash Town in 2006 whereas owners of Siddeeq Public School and Sajid Ideal Model High School were allotted three acres each at Rs1,785 per square yard in 2006.

The owner of Pak Turk International School was allotted two plots in 2006; one measuring 2.66 acres at Rs1,785 per square yard in Chak Shahzad and the other measuring 12,100 square yard at Rs7,400 per square yard in sector H-8

The owners of Bahria College Naval Complex, Bahria Foundation College, Headstart School, Roots Montessori School and Modern Institute of Informatics and Management were allotted various amounts of land at Rs4,500 per square yard in the past.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2021