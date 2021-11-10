Shaukat Tarin promises to resolve issues of sugar industry

KARACHI: The federal government on Tuesday hinted at providing relief to the sugar industry but called for start of the production “at the earliest” to keep the demand and supply in balance.

A delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), led by its chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Power and Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, the chairmen of the PSMA’s Punjab, Sindh and KP zone chapters, the secretary of the NFS&R and Industries & Production, and senior officers.

“During the meeting, the PSMA delegation said that the sugar industry is facing many challenges and sought help from the government to address these issues,” said a statement issued by the association after the meeting. “PSMA delegation further requested the government’s intervention for providing relief and creating friendly environment for the sugar industry. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue highlighted that the government is mindful of challenges faced by the sugar industry and will fulfil its due role in this regard.”

The adviser, the statement said, assured the delegation that their legitimate issues would be addressed through regular coordination and mutual cooperation between both the sides but at the same time sought the industry’s role as well to meet the challenge.

“He however, emphasised that providing essential items to the common man at the reasonable price is the focus of the government and all out efforts are being made in this regard,” added the statement. “The Adviser urged PSMA members to start the production at the earliest to keep the demand and supply in balance. PSMA members posed their full confidence on the leadership of Mr Shaukat Tarin and assured their full support to ensure availability of sugar at affordable price to the common man.”

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2021