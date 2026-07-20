PHOTOS: Argentina fans gather at match screenings across the globe

Updated 19 Jul, 2026 Gulf escalation The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.

19 Jul, 2026 Looming monsoon THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...

19 Jul, 2026 Closing one file ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...

Updated 18 Jul, 2026 GSP-Plus renewal THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...

18 Jul, 2026 AJK engagement A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...