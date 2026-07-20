PHOTOS: Argentina fans gather at match screenings across the globe Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 12:48am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source An Argentina fan holds smoke flares as supporters gather at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina before the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Argentina supporters gather at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, Argentina before the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Argentina fans gather for a screening of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in Kolkata, India on July 20, 2026. — Reuters A man displays the national flag of Argentina before the start of a live broadcast of the final match of the FIFA World Cup between Spain and Argentina at a cinema theatre in Beijing, China on July 20, 2026. — Reuters