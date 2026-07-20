PHOTOS: Spain make aggressive start against Argentina Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 12:28am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul in action with Spain’s Dani Olmo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Fabian Ruiz has the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters