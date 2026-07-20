More photos from the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Published July 20, 2026 Updated July 20, 2026 12:02am 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Singer Jennifer Hudson sings the US national anthem during the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are seen during the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters