E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Rubio hails Lebanon for peace efforts after meeting president

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Washington, praising the country for its “move towards peace” after the latest round of Lebanon-Israel talks, AFP reports.

Aoun and Rubio held talks at the State Department, and Lebanese officials said Aoun is due to meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Rubio said Aoun’s government had made a “determined effort to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure, and move towards peace,” according to a State Department release.

The Lebanese president stressed that Lebanon and the United States must “align… regarding the implementation of the tripartite framework, through achieving the first Israeli withdrawal from the first pilot zone.”

The State Department added that Washington was committed to the framework and to backing “Lebanon’s efforts to deliver peace.”

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