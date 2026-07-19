PHOTOS: Argentina, Spain warm up ahead of blockbuster World Cup final Published July 19, 2026 Updated July 19, 2026 11:55pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Argentina warms up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Argentina’s Lionel Messi warms up before the 2026 FIFA World Cuo final against Spain at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain warms up before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters Spain’s Lamine Yamal warms up before the 2026 FIFA World Cuo final against Spain at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — Reuters