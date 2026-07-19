Spain will be a different test for Argentina.

The defending champions’ journey through the knockout stages in this World Cup has been about living on the edge and establishing themselves as the “Comeback Kings” of the tournament. They fended away an electric Cape Verde before that controversial turnaround against Egypt. Argentina had to fight through extra-time to beat Switzerland before England were subjected to a brutal elimination blow thanks to a Messi masterclass.

All of the aforementioned opponents hit Argentina on transitions and were caught out either when they found themselves unorganised or too organised (read England). Spain, unlike all these teams, as their DNA demands, will keep the ball to themselves for most part of the game.

Whether Argentina use the high press or change their approach to a bit more defensive against Luis de la Fuente’s side will be something to look forward to.