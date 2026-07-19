E-Paper | July 20, 2026

'Reprehensible' Iranian aggression continues to target civilian facilities: Kuwait's defence ministry

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Kuwaiti defence ministry spokesperson Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi says in a statement that Iran continues to target civilian facilities within the kingdom.

“The armed forces have detected, since dawn today, hostile ballistic missiles and drones within Kuwaiti airspace, which have been intercepted and dealt with,” the statement reads.

“The reprehensible Iranian aggression continues to target civilian and vital facilities in the country, as the attacks have struck facilities affiliated with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, leading to outbreaks of fires and causing severe damage to a number of its facilities and vital installations.”

The statement says the military will continue carrying out missions and duties “with high efficiency, within the framework of ongoing readiness and constant preparedness, and the taking of all necessary measures to protect the sovereignty of the homeland, preserve its security and stability, in coordination with the competent authorities, in a manner that safeguards the safety of citizens and residents”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe