Chief of IRGC's Quds Force vows Iran, allied groups will continue ‘honourable path of resistance’

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, has vowed that the Resistance Front (also known as the Axis of Resistance)n will continue the “bright and honourable path of resistance” under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, IRNA reports.

General Qa’ani’s statement came in response to a message issued by Khamenei a day earlier, in which he warned US President Donald Trump of “unforgettable lessons” from the Iranian nation and Resistance Front.

General Qa’ani expressed gratitude for the supreme leader’s support for the Resistance Front and reiterated the loyalty of commanders and fighters to the covenant made with the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We emphasise our continued faithfulness to the covenant we made with the martyred Imam of the Ummah,” the statement read.