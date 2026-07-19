PHOTOS: Post Malone headlines FIFA World Cup closing ceremony Published July 19, 2026 Updated July 19, 2026 11:05pm 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source US singers and rappers Post Malone (L) and Swae Lee perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of the final match between Spain and Argentina, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP A general view shows spectators watching dancers and musicians performing during the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of the final match between Spain and Argentina, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of the final match between Spain and Argentina, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of the final match between Spain and Argentina, at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the US on July 19, 2026. — AFP