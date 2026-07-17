US attacks on civilian areas reveal its hypocrisy: Iran official

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, says the US attacks in southern Iran on residential and civilian zones “reveal the hypocrisy of those who preach ‘human rights’”, Al Jazeera reports.

“The proud South has always been Iran’s fortress of defence, and every Iranian’s heart beats there,” he has said in a post on X.

“To the enemies of this resistant and victorious nation: The Armed Forces will not let the blood of the innocent go [unavenged],” the post says.