E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Bahrain says intercepted several Iranian air attacks

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Bahrain’s armed forces say its air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed “a number of hostile Iranian aerial attacks” today, Al Jazeera reports.

“Iran has continued its aggressive approach by carrying out cowardly attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the military has said in a statement.

It has also urged everyone to exercise caution, avoid approaching any strange or suspicious objects that may have resulted from the Iranian attack, and report them immediately.

“The General Command stresses that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law,” the statement further notes.

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