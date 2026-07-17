JD Vance dismisses claims Kushner, Witkoff benefitted financially as Iran negotiators ‘completely bogus’

US Vice President JD Vance has taken to X to deny claims that top White House advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff attempted to benefit financially from their roles as Iran negotiators.

“This is completely bogus”, Vance said, describing Kushner and Witkoff as “trusted members of the president’s team”.

“The idea they’re trading on insider information is absurd,” said Vance, responding to a post from an X account called The Hormuz Letter.