E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Enraged mob lynches suspected robber in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
An undated image of a pistol. — Reuters/File
An undated image of a pistol. — Reuters/File
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KARACHI: A suspected robber was lynched by an angry mob and another was wounded by a bullet allegedly fired by an accomplice during a robbery in Korangi on Thursday, police and rescue officials said.

Zaman Town SHO Ayaz Khan said three armed muggers attempted to rob passers-by near the Government Girls College in Sector 15-B, Korangi-6. They also tried to rob Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nabeel Ahmed, who was in plain clothes and passing through the area.

When the ASI resisted, the robbers opened fire. During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was allegedly wounded by a shot fired by his own accomplice, while another was overpowered by the people and beaten.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said 19-year-old suspect, identified as Nazim Khan died after being lynched by the mob. The injured suspect was identified as 20-year-old Aliyan Ali.

Police reached the scene and took the wounded suspect and the dead one to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

A police spokesperson said the motorcycle recovered from the suspects had been snatched during a robbery within the limits of the Awami Colony police on July 6, 2026.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the autopsy of the deceased suspect found multiple hard and blunt injuries to the upper half of the body along with a deep penetrating injury to neck“.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Pakistan

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