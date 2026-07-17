E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Doctors end Balochistan strike, resume OPD services at hospitals

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
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QUETTA: Medical facilities resumed operations at public sector hospitals in Quetta and other towns and cities of Balochistan on Thursday after the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) called off its more than 1.5-month-long protest.

All sections of the Civil Hospital Quetta and other government hospitals reopened, and doctors returned to their duties after ending their protest and boycott of outpatient departments (OPDs) and operation theatres.

The doctors had gone on strike following an acid attack on a female doctor, Dr Mahnoor Nasar, on June 5 by a lift operator at the hospital. She was injured in the attack and was immediately shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi for treatment.

According to the PMA Quetta Zone spokesperson, the decision was taken after a meeting with the Quetta Division commissioner and deputy commissioner, who appe­aled to doctors to call off their strike in view of the hardships faced by patients.

The spokesperson said doctors launched the protest to demand security for medical staff in government hospitals and the resolution of other legitimate issues. As part of the protest, OPD services had been completely suspended. However, in response to the administration’s appeal and considering the suffering of the public, the PMA announced that it was temporarily ending its protest and resuming OPD services.

He added that doctors were regarded as “healers” in society and the decision to go on strike had been taken to press for their demands. The PMA Quetta and Young Doctors earlier announced a sit-in outside the Red Zone in Quetta, but it was later withdrawn. The spokesperson said that once conditions improved, the association might reconsider launching protests.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026

Pakistan

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