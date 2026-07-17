Punjab CM inaugurates school in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the division’s first Nawaz Sharif School of Eminence (NSSE) on Thursday.

The school was independently established within the premises of a private housing society on the Pakpattan Road in Arifwala City.

The CM also inaugurated a plaque showing the development of 10 other NSSE schools in each tehsil of the Sahiwal division.

Meanwhile, a helipad was constructed inside the housing society for the CM’s arrival.

Housing society’s wall collapses due to CM’s copter air pressure

Reports said that the helicopter’s air pressure during landing caused the boundary wall of the society to collapse.

A huge pandal was erected for the ceremony and more than 500 guests were seated, with the majority being students and administration officials.

In her address, the CM announced that NSSE campuses would be established in 300 tehsils across Punjab.

She further announced 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students within the next three-four months, along with 50,000 scholarships under the Honhaar Scholarship Programme.

She claimed that a budget of Rs40 billion had been allocated for the construction of washrooms, provision of furniture, and classroom facilities under the School Meals Facility Fund.

CM Maryam emphasised that financial constraints should not hinder education, stating: “Do not worry about resources; your mother will provide them. It is my responsibility to ensure resources are available.” She also announced the provision of 100,000 electric bikes for students, with no down payment and interest-free loans.

The CM said 1.2m children in south Punjab were being provided milk packs and biscuits at schools, which significantly boosted enrollment in public sector schools.

During her visit, she inspected classrooms, laboratories, and the robotics lab of the school. She showed keen interest in the Maryam Nawaz Sahara Robot, developed by students of the Pilot School, Lahore, which interprets emotions of paralysed individuals by reading their eye movements.

Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat also addressed the gathering and said that 4m students were currently enrolled under the public-private partnership programme through the Punjab Education Foundation, and 10,376 public schools had been upgraded across the province.

E-bus service in five districts

NAROWAL: CM Maryam Nawaz digitally launched the e-bus service in Layyah, Okara, Sialkot, Chiniot and Murree districts.

She announced that 5,000 e-buses would be operated in the province in the next five years, with Punjab having the largest public transport system in Pakistan.

She said that 1,100 e-buses would be made operational in the first phase of the service, while another 1,500 would be added in the current financial year.

On the occasion, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar gave a briefing on the project and said that 51 e-buses would be operated on 10 routes in Sialkot, Layyah, Okara, Chiniot and Murree districts. He said that another 101 buses would be operated in nine districts of Punjab by the end of July.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that deputy commissioners would have to monitor the construction and maintenance of the electric bus stands. She said the DCs and ACs had been tasked to immediately resolve the problems for the service.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026