E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Court extends physical remand of three suspects in alleged kidnapping, rape of two foreign women

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published Updated
A file photo of a woman's silhouette. — Reuters/File
A file photo of a woman's silhouette. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended the physical remand of three suspects for another four days in a case of alleged kidnapping and rape of two foreign women.

Defence C police presented the suspects before the court on expiry of their previous remand.

The police sought an extension of the remand to recover weapons from the suspects allegedly used in the crime.

On July 2, police registered a case against five suspects on charges of kidnapping for ransom and sexually assaulting two foreign women.

The alleged victims, who are nationals of the Netherlands and Venezuela, had come to Pakistan to visit their ‘friends’.

During the hearing today, the magistrate asked the police what recoveries had been made during the earlier remand period.

The prosecutor stated that weapons had already been recovered from two of the suspects.

However, he said, a weapon still had to be recovered from the third suspect.

He also told the court that they were yet to recover cash, jewellery and a watch allegedly connected to the case.

After hearing the arguments, the magistrate approved the police request and further extended the physical remand of the three suspects for four days.

The magistrate also directed the police to produce the suspects again on July 20.

The case was registered two weeks ago after the Police Emergency Helpline 15 received a call from Spain, made by the father of one of the women, reporting the incident.

According to the FIR, the women were abducted by five suspects, including a close relative of a senior political personality, who demanded ransom and subjected them to sexual assault during their captivity.

The suspects allegedly demanded $1.5 million in ransom before sexually assaulting them.

The charges include severe offences under sections 375-A (rape) and 365-A (kidnapping for extortion) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Victim testimony

According to the victim’s sworn statement, she and her friend, who is a Venezuelan citizen, arrived in Pakistan on June 26, 2026 at the invitation of a local business partner whom they said they had originally met in Singapore in October 2025.

The primary suspect, who claimed to be well-connected to influential government figures, arranged their visas under the guise of setting up meetings with high-profile investors for the victim’s company, the Dutch woman said.

After spending three days at a hotel in Islamabad — during which they made sightseeing trips to Nathia Gali and attended business presentations — the group travelled to Lahore by car on the afternoon of June 29.

The suspect allegedly lured the victim and her companion to a modern house in Lahore under the pretext of celebrating a relative’s birthday. However, upon entering the residence, they found it empty.

Within 15 minutes, four men armed with firearms and ropes stormed the premises. The captors immediately tied the victims’ hands behind their backs and subjected both women to physical assault, the complainant alleged.

While the primary suspect initially acted as a fellow victim to mask his complicity, it later became evident he was working in tandem with the armed group, she further claimed.

She alleged that the captors demanded exorbitant ransom amounts, starting at $2 million, threatening to kill the women and sell their organs if they did not comply.

The victims were separated, the complainant said, recalling she was held downstairs under armed guard while her companion was kept upstairs.

During the night, she said, the prime suspect and an accomplice referred to as “the boss” forcibly took the victim’s phone and electronically transferred $17,000 in cryptocurrency from her accounts.

The woman said she was repeatedly coerced into sending frantic voice notes to her family and friends begging for money.

However, she managed to slip a pre-established distress code word—“CARLITOS”— into her messages, prompting her family in Europe to immediately alert international and local law enforcement authorities.

On June 30, she said, an armed assailant dressed in a black local suit sexually assaulted her in the bedroom.

On July 1, the key suspect drove the women away, claiming he was taking them to the airport, she said.

However, tracking the route on a hidden mobile phone, the Dutch woman said she realised he was deliberately lying and stalling, driving slowly while communicating suspiciously with “the boss”.

Fearing they were being driven to another secondary location, the women began screaming for him to stop. Seizing a moment of chaos when their vehicle slightly collided with a car ahead, the women jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran screaming into a nearby mechanic’s shop for safety.

A local traffic police officer spotted the women and immediately summoned emergency backup, the Netherlands citizen said.

Suffering from severe trauma, the women initially panicked and fled the first police response vehicle out of fear.

However, senior police officials arrived shortly after alongside a female officer, successfully calming the victims and presenting evidence that law enforcement had actively been tracking their kidnapping case for the past 48 hours.

The victims were safely escorted to the police station, where their official statements were secured.

Following the victim’s explicit confirmation that she gave her statement voluntarily and without outside coercion, the magistrate formally sealed the testimony to proceed with aggressive legal action against the perpetrators.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe