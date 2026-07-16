LHC approves transport monetisation policy, allows judicial officers to purchase allotted vehicles at depreciated price

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has introduced a new Transport Monetisation Policy allowing judicial officers across Punjab’s district judiciary to purchase their officially allotted vehicles at depreciated prices.

According to a notification issued by the LHC registrar, the policy was approved by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum in pursuance of the decisions of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) and the Punjab cabinet.

The policy has taken effect retrospectively from July 1, 2026.

Under the new policy, judicial officers will no longer receive official fuel, maintenance, or driver facilities for personal use. Instead, they will be paid a monthly transport monetisation allowance — the rates of which will be determined by the competent authority and revised periodically in line with fuel prices and economic conditions.

A key feature of the policy is that judicial officers have been given the option to purchase the official vehicles currently allotted to them at a depreciated lump-sum price. Officers who decline the offer will be required to surrender their vehicles immediately to the concerned district and sessions judge.

The notification stated that the depreciated value of the vehicles would be calculated by applying a depreciation rate of 15 per cent in the first year and 10pc for each subsequent year to the original purchase price.

However, the sale price cannot fall below Rs200,000 for vehicles up to 1000cc and Rs250,000 for vehicles with an engine capacity of 1300cc and above, it added.

Under the policy, payment for the vehicles must be made in a single lump sum through a pay order or demand draft in favour of the LHC registrar.

Eligible officers must also submit a formal undertaking accepting the terms of the purchase.

After purchasing the vehicles, judicial officers will be required to register them as private vehicles.

Government registration numbers and green number plates must be surrendered, while all re-registration, transfer and applicable taxes will be borne by the purchasing officer.

The policy clarifies that only officers who have been officially allotted vehicles by the Lahore High Court are eligible to purchase them.

The notification also extended the purchase option to the widow or spouse of a judicial officer who dies while in service, enabling them to buy the vehicle at the depreciated price, subject to approval and prescribed procedures.

Judicial officers facing disciplinary proceedings or those who have already surrendered official vehicles are generally ineligible, although probationary officers may avail themselves of the facility, subject to specific conditions.

The notification further directed that each district would maintain a centralised pool of official vehicles exclusively for official and protocol duties, while any surplus vehicles resulting from the monetisation policy must be reported to the high court immediately.