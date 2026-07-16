Bahrain says it thwarted ‘sinister attacks’ by Iran

Bahrain’s army says Iran is “continuing its systematic hostile approach through its sinister attacks targeting civilians” in the Gulf country, Al Jazeera reports.

“The General Command clarifies that, with strong will and high combat readiness, the air defence systems detected, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian air strikes today,” it said in a statement .

The army urged “everyone to exercise caution and avoid approaching any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian aggression”.