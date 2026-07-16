E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Bahrain says it thwarted ‘sinister attacks’ by Iran

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Bahrain’s army says Iran is “continuing its systematic hostile approach through its sinister attacks targeting civilians” in the Gulf country, Al Jazeera reports.

“The General Command clarifies that, with strong will and high combat readiness, the air defence systems detected, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian air strikes today,” it said in a statement.

The army urged “everyone to exercise caution and avoid approaching any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian aggression”.

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