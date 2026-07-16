E-Paper | July 16, 2026

UN’s relevance

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THIS is with reference to the article ‘Is the UN irrelevant?’ (May 11). The United Nations may appear almost irrelevant in the modern new world order, but the humanitarian side of it is still intact and is functioning for the betterment of those suffering. Yes, the war fronts are beyond the control of UN, especially if the conflict involves a superpower, meaning any of the permanent members of the Security Council. These members have the power of veto, and even if the UN attempts to intervene or seek global support to prevent war, the effort stands doomed.

On all other fronts, mostly humanitarian, cultural, educational, health and climate and natural disasters, the global body today is successful more than ever. Therefore, it must continue to work in those areas.

Even though the UN can still prevent wars and conflicts between the poor and weaker nations, we should not expect the UN to challenge the power of the warmongering nations in this post-human, neoliberal era. The world body, therefore, should focus on humanitarian issues, which is not a bad goal at all for an international institution.

To prevent bloody wars and control global conflicts whenever peace and human life are in danger, a modern, powerful and technically advanced force may be set up to keep the warmongering nations in line.

Dr Zia Ahmed
Multan

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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