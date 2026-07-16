E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Packaged placebo?

From the Newspaper Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WHILE they are often perceived as gentle and natural, homeopathic remedies pose specific documented disadvantages that demand public awareness. Unlike con-ventional medicine, homeopathic products are diluted to the point where many contain zero molecules of the original substance. Yet, they are marketed as therapeutic. This is not alternative medicine; it is a placebo in a package.

The most serious disadvantage is delayed or foregone effective treatment. Consider malaria. Homeopathic preparations have been promoted as prophylaxis, but studies confirm they contain no quinine or artemisinin derivatives. A 2015 Australian National Health and Medical Research Council review of 225 trials found no reliable evidence that homeopathy works for any condition. When a parent chooses homeopathic immunisation instead of allopathic vaccines, they are not just making a personal choice; they are risking outbreaks of measles, mumps and rubella in society.

Another concrete disadvantage is direct harm from mislabelled or adulterated products. In 2016, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found lead and arsenic in several homeopathic teething tablets after they were linked to infant seizures. In 2019, a homeopathic asthma remedy was recalled for containing unlabelled atropine at dangerous levels.

Finally, homeopathy exploits patient vulnerability. Chronic disease sufferers are often sold expensive water-and-sugar solutions under the reassuring guise of ‘detox’ or ‘energy balancing’. This is not healing; it is actually financial predation.

Samra Anwar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe