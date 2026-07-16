Packaged placebo?

WHILE they are often perceived as gentle and natural, homeopathic remedies pose specific documented disadvantages that demand public awareness. Unlike con-ventional medicine, homeopathic products are diluted to the point where many contain zero molecules of the original substance. Yet, they are marketed as therapeutic. This is not alternative medicine; it is a placebo in a package.

The most serious disadvantage is delayed or foregone effective treatment. Consider malaria. Homeopathic preparations have been promoted as prophylaxis, but studies confirm they contain no quinine or artemisinin derivatives. A 2015 Australian National Health and Medical Research Council review of 225 trials found no reliable evidence that homeopathy works for any condition. When a parent chooses homeopathic immunisation instead of allopathic vaccines, they are not just making a personal choice; they are risking outbreaks of measles, mumps and rubella in society.

Another concrete disadvantage is direct harm from mislabelled or adulterated products. In 2016, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found lead and arsenic in several homeopathic teething tablets after they were linked to infant seizures. In 2019, a homeopathic asthma remedy was recalled for containing unlabelled atropine at dangerous levels.

Finally, homeopathy exploits patient vulnerability. Chronic disease sufferers are often sold expensive water-and-sugar solutions under the reassuring guise of ‘detox’ or ‘energy balancing’. This is not healing; it is actually financial predation.

Samra Anwar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026