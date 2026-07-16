Neonatal health

THE recent astonishing research revealing a connection between maternal gut bacteria and premature births deserves urgent attention from health policymakers. With over 860,000 Pakistani babies born prematurely each year — more than in Nigeria, China or the United States — we face a crisis that has long been attributed solely to inadequate hospital facilities and poverty.

What makes the latest research ground-breaking is that it points towards a solution within reach. The researchers found that mothers delivering on time had high levels of prevotella copri, a beneficial bacteria, which protects the gut, while those delivering prematurely lose this protection and harbour inflammatory bacteria instead. With 95 per cent accuracy in predicting premature births, this bacterial pattern offers a clear biomarker.

Even more importantly, unlike building hospitals or alleviating poverty — both necessary, but generational undertakings — improved gut health through diet, reduced antibiotic overuse, and potentially probiotic interventions are relatively quick, affordable and practical options. This is preventive medicine at its most practical.

The government should duly invest in expanding this research and developing evidence-based nutritional guidelines for women of childbearing age. Pakistan has relevant data, the researchers, and now a promising lead. What we need is the political will to act on it. The answer to our premature birth crisis may not lie in hospital wards alone, but in what we eat and how we live before pregnancy even begins.

Kaleemullah Khoso

Kashmore

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026