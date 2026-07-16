LIVING UNDER FEAR: Horrifying stories of violence against women create a climate of fear in society. Families become increasingly anxious about the safety of their daughters, often responding with greater restrictions on their mobility, education and independence. In reality, these incidents reflect a deeper problem. Patriarchal attitudes continue to foster a sense of entitlement over women, while respect, consent and accountability are neglected. Equally troubling is the culture of victim-blaming, which discourages reporting and allows offenders to evade consequences. Until society stops excusing violence, institutions ensure swift accountability and perpetrators are held fully responsible for their actions, women will continue to live under perpetual fear.

Saman Mubeen

Lahore

CLASS LEARNING: Tuition centres have become a vital source of learning for many students. The reasons are overloaded classes, missing teachers and low parent confidence in schools. Students hardly take any interest in class, thinking they will understand the concept at tuition. Thus, the curiosity of class learning dies. In class, students are expected to do well in 40 minutes when the size of a class routinely exceeds 40. This also puts teacher under pressure. The government needs to gain the trust of public in school learning.

Muhammad Nadeem Dahar

Sukkur

PROTECTING MERITOCRACY: This is with reference to the report ‘SHC calls for accountability of SPSC amid complaints of nepotism’ (July 1). The proceedings reaffirm that a merit-based recruitment system is the cornerstone of an efficient and credible public-sector institution. Competitive examinations are intended to identify the most deserving candidates through a fair process, ensuring that public trust is built on competence rather than influence. Meritocracy is indispensable for national development and effective governance. The court’s direction is, therefore, a welcome step, but directives alone cannot restore confidence. What restores public trust is accountability.

Sara Ali

Attock

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026