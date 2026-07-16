E-Paper | July 16, 2026

NDMA asked to coordinate with provinces during monsoon spell

Syed Irfan Raza Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Mana­gement Authority (NDMA) to maintain close coordination with the provinces to avert any emergency situation during the ongoing monsoon rains.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier issued the directives during a meeting with NDMA Chairman Lieut­enant General Inam Haider Malik.

The prime minister directed that coordination with provincial governments and provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) be further strengthened during the monsoon season, the statement said.

He also met United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, who called on him at the Prime Minister House on Wednesday.

The PM app­r­eciated the humanitarian work being undertaken by the UN Office for the Coordination of Hum­a­nitarian Affairs (OCHA) in responding to complex emer­gencies around the world.

He acknowledged OCHA’s continued support for Pakistan, particularly during the devastating floods of 2022. Mr Fletcher briefed the prime minister on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the challenges being faced by OCHA in delivering urgently needed assistance to the affected population.

He also expressed appr­e­ciation for Pakistan’s cont­inued support for OCHA’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with the United Nations and OCHA to strengthen global humanitarian cooperation, enhance disaster preparedness and support relief efforts for vulnerable communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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