E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Ship recycling resumes at Gadani after eight years

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
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QUETTA: Ship recycling operations have officially resumed at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard after an eight-year hiatus, with seven vessels arriving for dismantling in a development being hailed as a major boost to Pakistan’s maritime economy and industrial sector.

According to an official statement, the revival of activities at Gadani was made possible through the joint efforts of the National Logistics Corp­oration, a member of the Maritime Task Force, and other relevant government agencies.

The authorities said the government is implementing comprehensive refo­rms to bring the ship recycling industry into line with international standards. The federal government has also granted the sector formal industrial status to promote investment and sustainable growth.

As part of the modernisation drive, Gadani’s ship recycling facilities are being upgraded to comply with the standards of the International Maritime Organisation and the Hong Kong Inter­national Convention for the Safe and Enviro­nmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

Nine yards upgraded

Officials said nine of the 16 ship recycling yards at Gadani have been upgraded in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention, while the remaining seven yards are undergoing inspection and approval.

The government also plans to establish a modern Treatment, Storage and Disposal facility at Gadani to ensure the safe handling and disposal of hazardous waste generated during ship recycling operations.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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