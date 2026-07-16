E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Senate body reviews forest management framework in GB

Iftikhar A. Khan Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sub-Committee on Kashmir Affairs on Wednesday reviewed the regulatory framework for forest contractors and sustainable forest management in Gilgit-Baltistan, and directed the Forest Department to address operational grievances while strengthening action against illegal logging.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman. Officials briefed the committee that forests in Gilgit-Baltistan are privately owned by local communities, while forestry operations are regulated through scientific working plans.

Forest contractors informed the panel of heavy penalties, security deposits, delays in felling operations, and lack of consultation in agreement drafting.

Taking note, the committee directed the Forest Department to examine all pending contractor cases dating back to 1992, provide the 2002 Working Plan and a comparative analysis of the existing felling sequence.

Forest dept told to examine all contractor cases pending since 1992

The committee was informed that offenders involved in illegal logging face fines equal to three times the market value of timber.

The committee was further informed that 57 vehicles seized in connection with timber smuggling remain in departmental custody.

The sub-committee decided to conduct an on-site inspection of the confiscated timber and vehicles.

Officials said that forest check posts are currently being monitored through 86 CCTV cameras.

Contractors also expressed concern over security challenges in remote areas, including transportation delays, rising costs, and attacks on workers.

The committee directed the Forest Department to address these operational difficulties, discourage frivolous complaints, and ensure that lawful forestry activities are facilitated without compromising security or sustainable forest management.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to curbing illegal logging, ensuring transparency, protecting private investment, and promoting sustainable forest management in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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