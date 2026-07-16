E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Hanna Urak set to get girls’ school

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published Updated
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QUETTA: The Balochistan government has initiated the formal process to establish a girls’ school in Killi Babri, Hanna Urak, following an announcement by the chief minister during his visit to the village to offer condolences to families of those martyred in recent terrorist attack.

Shahid Rind, aide to the Chief Minister for Media and Political Affairs, said the establishment of a girls’ school in Killi Babri, Hanna Urak, will provide local girls with access to modern education within their own area, promoting female education while easing difficulties faced by parents who currently have limited educational facilities nearby.

He claimed the provincial government is taking practical steps to expand educational opportunities in the province’s remote and underdeveloped regions. He said the government is committed to ensuring that no child in the province is deprived of the right to education.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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