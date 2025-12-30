E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Girls school in Loralai resumes functioning after ombudsman’s intervention

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA: The Government Girls Primary School in the Killi Niganga area of Loralai district has again become functional after the intervention of the Balochistan ombudsman.

Ali Ahmed Lehri ordered the restoration of educational activities in the school on a complaint filed by Akhtar Muhammad, son of Abdul Rasheed, against the District Education Officer (DEO) of Loralai.

The complainant said that the transfer of Junior Vernacular Teacher (JVT) Ms Raheela Majeed has rendered the school non-functional, severely affecting education of female students in the area.

Taking notice of the complaint, the provincial ombudsman directed the DEO Loralai to examine the matter and take immediate corrective measures.

In compliance with the ombudsman’s directive, the DEO cancelled the transfer order and reposted the teacher concerned to her original position at the school. After this action, the school resumed normal academic activities.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe