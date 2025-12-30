Girls school in Loralai resumes functioning after ombudsman’s intervention

QUETTA: The Government Girls Primary School in the Killi Niganga area of Loralai district has again become functional after the intervention of the Balochistan ombudsman.

Ali Ahmed Lehri ordered the restoration of educational activities in the school on a complaint filed by Akhtar Muhammad, son of Abdul Rasheed, against the District Education Officer (DEO) of Loralai.

The complainant said that the transfer of Junior Vernacular Teacher (JVT) Ms Raheela Majeed has rendered the school non-functional, severely affecting education of female students in the area.

Taking notice of the complaint, the provincial ombudsman directed the DEO Loralai to examine the matter and take immediate corrective measures.

In compliance with the ombudsman’s directive, the DEO cancelled the transfer order and reposted the teacher concerned to her original position at the school. After this action, the school resumed normal academic activities.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025