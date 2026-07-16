E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Investment pacts, not MoUs, to be signed at Pak-China pharma conference: minister

Ikram Junaidi Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Health Minister Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said a number of investment agreements, instead of memorandums of understanding (MoUs), will be signed during the Pak-China Pharmaceutical and Healthcare B2B Investment Conference, which begins on Wednesday.

The minister said the agreements would bring significant foreign investment to Pakistan and create employment opportunities and other economic activity. He was addressing a news conference along with Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar.

Referring to criticism that MoUs signed in the past often failed to materialise, Mr Kamal said the conference would focus on concrete agreements.

He said the conference would focus on key sectors, including vaccines, biotechnology, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), medical devices and herbal medicines. Nearly 500 local and international delegates and business representatives are expected to attend to explore investment opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The conference will also feature business-to-business (B2B) meetings, during which investment agreements and joint ventures are expected to be signed. The minister said the government was taking various measures to attract investment and expressed confidence that the conference would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Board of Investment Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh said the government was pursuing investor-friendly policies and placing special emphasis on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to promote an export-led economy.

He said a Special Industrial Zone at Port Qasim was also being established, where land would be offered at concessional rates to investors, particularly those planning to export 50 to 70 per cent of their production.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe