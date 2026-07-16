E-Paper | July 16, 2026

AJK police introduce CDR system

Tariq Naqash Published Updated
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MUZAFFARABAD: In a major step towards modernising criminal investigations, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday introduced a Call Detail Record (CDR) Management System to strengthen their capacity to investigate crimes through digital analysis of telecommunications data.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) retired Captain Liaqat Ali Malik said 13 state-of-the-art laptops, preloaded with the requisite software, had been provided to the police chiefs of the region’s three divisions and 10 districts at a ceremony attended by Chief Secretary Khushal Khan, who also serves as the home secretary.

The system enables investigators to analyse call detail records, identify communication links between suspects, reconstruct contact networks, examine call patterns and, where legally available, correlate mobile phone location data with criminal investigations.

The police chief said the department would also begin cyber patrolling to monitor online activities of what he described as “hostile and anti-state elements”, adding that the move would eventually pave the way for the establishment of a dedicated cybercrime unit.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

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