Contractor moves court against RDA over possession of parking plaza

ISLAMABAD: A contractor has filed a contempt petition against officials of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), alleging that they took possession of the Fawara Chowk Parking Plaza despite an injunctive order issued by a civil court.

The contractor has also filed a separate application seeking restoration of possession.

The matter came up for hearing before Civil Judge Sofia Malik. Counsel for the contractor, Rana Zahid Ali, pressed both applications, while RDA legal adviser Kashif Ali Malik opposed them, contending that the contractor’s agreement expired on July 10, 2026, and that he was contractually bound to hand over vacant possession on that date.

Mr Malik argued that the plaintiff’s suit, as well as the interim injunction, was limited to protecting the contract until July 10, 2026.

He submitted that the plaintiff neither sought nor obtained any relief permitting him to remain in possession beyond the contractual period and, therefore, had no legal right to retain the parking plaza after the expiry of the lease.

Opposing the contempt petition, the RDA counsel maintained that the authority had merely resumed possession after the contract expired and argued that the petition was not maintainable.

He further submitted that the main suit had become infructuous after July 10, as the relief sought by the plaintiff was confined to the contractual period.

Legal experts said such disputes have highlighted concerns over some contractors continuing to occupy public properties beyond the expiry of their contracts by obtaining interim court orders and, in some cases, filing contempt petitions after the contractual term has ended, thereby delaying the restoration of possession to public authorities.

They said the courts should take note of the emerging trend and ensure that interim relief is not used to extend contractual rights beyond their agreed tenure.

After hearing the parties, Civil Judge Sofia Malik adjourned the proceedings until July 18, 2026, directing the parties to file replies to the pending applications before further arguments are heard. Ends-

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026